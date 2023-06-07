The following article is from a press release from the Town of Wilton.

The Wilton Parks and Recreation Department has planned an exciting lineup of events for the Summer of 2023.

Family Movie Nights in the Park

Bring the kids to family movie nights at Merwin Meadows Park featuring:

DC League of Super Pets on Friday, June 30 at 8:45 p.m.

at The Bad Guys on Friday, July 28 at 8:45 p.m.

Attendance is free. Residents are encouraged to bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic. Merwin Meadows is located at Lovers Ln.

Summer Concert Series

Enjoy music in the parks during the Wilton Summer Concert Series with the following bands lined up to perform:

The Ken Moor Band on Sunday, June 25 at 5-7 p.m. at Merwin Meadows

at at Merwin Meadows The Russ Davis Band on Sunday, July 9 at 5-7 p.m. at Schenck’s Island

at at The Tom Duffy Band on Sunday, July 23 at 5-7 p.m. at Schenck’s Island

at at Schenck’s Island One Bad Oyster on Sunday, August 6 at 5-7 p.m. at Schenck’s Island

Attendance is free. Residents are encouraged to bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic. Merwin Meadows is located at Lovers Ln. and Schenck’s Island is located on River Rd. in Wilton Town Center.

4th of July Celebration

Join family and friends for Wilton’s 4th of July celebration on Tuesday, July 4 at the Wilton High School (WHS) Complex at 395 Danbury Rd./Kristine Lilly Way. The line-up of events includes:

8:30 a.m. — Freedom Run 5K Road Race (WHS Track): Race cost is $20 per adult and $10 per child (18 and under). All participants will receive a race t-shirt. Race registration can be completed on the Parks and Recreation Online Registration System.

— (WHS Track): Race cost is $20 per adult and $10 per child (18 and under). All participants will receive a race t-shirt. Race registration can be completed on the Parks and Recreation Online Registration System. 5-9 p.m. — Live DJ and Fireworks at WHS Complex: Bring a blanket, chairs and a picnic and enjoy music by Dance to the Music DJ. A traditional 4th of July style fireworks show will kick off at sundown estimated to be around 8:30 p.m.

Parking passes for the Route 7 Tennis Courts, Cider Mill School, the Wilton Board of Education parking lot, and Lilly Way athletic fields can be purchased online for $35 per vehicle on the Parks and Recreation Online Registration System.

Passes can also be purchased at the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department office in Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.). Passes will be available through Friday, June 30 (passes will not be available for purchase on the day of the event). Vehicles without a valid parking pass will not be allowed to park in any of the reserved, pre-paid parking lots even if space permits. Other parking outside of the pre-paid parking lots will only be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

The rain date for the fireworks is Wednesday, July 5.

Stars Above by Hideaway Circus

Stars Above presented by Hideaway Circus will return for its third year in Wilton with shows on Friday-Sunday, July 14-16. The open-air performances will be held on the field behind Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.).

According to the Hideaway Circus website, “Stars Above is a modern take on the nostalgic small touring circuses from years ago. It’s an outdoor, family-friendly circus show set to original music and reimagined cover songs. This year’s production features new acts alongside fan favorites from last season.”

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit Stars Above online. For general inquiries, please contact email Hideaway Circus directly.

Seniors Picnic in the Park

Wilton seniors are invited to enjoy a complimentary catered picnic lunch in the park at Merwin Meadows (52 Lovers Ln.) at noon on the following dates:

Wednesday, June 21

Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, August 16

For a complete list of events, visit the Town of Wilton website.

In the event of inclement weather for any Wilton Parks and Recreation event, call the Parks and Recreation hotline at 203.454.5188 for updates. For more information and questions, contact Kregg Zulkeski in the Wilton Parks and Recreation Department at 203.834.6234, ext. 5 or via email.