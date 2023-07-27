FIRST UP on GMW is an occasional column that highlights shorter announcements or updates, and helps you get a quick start to the Wilton news of the day. Have a news tip, item or something you know people are chatting about? Email us at editor@goodmorningwilton.com.

Wilton Tax Collector: ‘We Apologize for Bad Emails’

Earlier this week, several residents received emails from the Wilton Tax Collector’s office with erroneous information about changes to their account — changes that hadn’t actually been made.

Tuesday afternoon, July 25, town officials sent email notifications about the error, blaming the town’s online tax payment vendor, Invoice Cloud.

“Last night, Invoice Cloud our online vendor for tax payments sent some residents erroneous email(s) about their motor vehicle property tax account(s). Please disregard the email(s). We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.”

The emails incorrectly stated that account information had been modified. The town’s notification sent later on Tuesday told residents to disregard the emails.

Emails like this were sent in error to residents by the Town of Wilton’s tax payment vendor earlier this week. (identifying information has been concealed) Credit: contributed

Eversource Helicopter will Patrol Wilton Wires

A helicopter flying over Wilton Center (file photo) Credit: GOOD Morning Wilton

This week, Eversource will be using helicopters to patrol electric transmission line rights of way through several communities in Fairfield and New Haven counties, including Wilton.

On Thursday, July 27 and Friday, July 28, weather permitting, the utility will be using crews in helicopters between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. for inspections.

Crews will inspect the condition of the high-voltage transmission system to identify and assess any issues that may threaten electric reliability.

Aircraft residents may see will likely be one of two helicopters: a blue helicopter with silver stripe and tail number N1431W; or a blue and white helicopter with tail number N411DD.