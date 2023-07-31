After the retirement of longtime coach Tom Jagelka, the Riverbrook Regional/Wilton Family YMCA has announced its new Gymnastics Center staff.

Victoria Bronson was named Gymnastics Director. Bronson has been a member of the Y Gymnastics Coaching Team since 2018 and is well known to athletes and parents alike. In addition to years of gymnastics skills and coaching expertise, Bronson brings her experience with team administration and parent collaboration.

Karen Brophy started with the Wilton Y Gymnastics recreational program four years ago and was instrumental in helping to develop the progressive, pre-team, and team girls. As a former competitive high school gymnast with experience as a corporate director in the private sector, Brophy will bring her skills to the gymnastics program as the Associate Gymnastics Director.

Erin Hunter graduated from Southern Connecticut State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Exercise Science. During her four-year collegiate career at SCSU, Hunter earned All-American honors on balance beam. She has over 20 years of competitive coaching experience working for various gyms and YMCAs, including working at the Wilton Family Y and other YMCAs in Fairfield County.

Existing team members and their families are invited to meet with the new staff team at the Wilton Family Y Gymnastics Center (644 Danbury Rd.) on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5-6 p.m. The wider community is welcome to join the gymnasts and their families from 6-7 p.m.

Visit the Wilton Family Y Gymnastics website for more information about the program.