After the retirement of longtime coach Tom Jagelka, the Riverbrook Regional/Wilton Family YMCA has announced its new Gymnastics Center staff.

Victoria Bronson was named Gymnastics Director. Bronson has been a member of the Y Gymnastics Coaching Team since 2018 and is well known to athletes and parents alike. In addition to years of gymnastics skills and coaching expertise, Bronson brings her experience with team administration and parent collaboration.

Karen Brophy started with the Wilton Y Gymnastics recreational program four years ago and was instrumental in helping to develop the progressive, pre-team, and team girls. As a former competitive high school gymnast with experience as a corporate director in the private sector, Brophy will bring her skills to the gymnastics program as the Associate Gymnastics Director.

Erin Hunter graduated from Southern Connecticut State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Exercise Science. During her four-year collegiate career at SCSU, Hunter earned All-American honors on balance beam. She has over 20 years of competitive coaching experience working for various gyms and YMCAs, including working at the Wilton Family Y and other YMCAs in Fairfield County.

Existing team members and their families are invited to meet with the new staff team at the Wilton Family Y Gymnastics Center (644 Danbury Rd.) on Tuesday, Aug. 1 from 5-6 p.m. The wider community is welcome to join the gymnasts and their families from 6-7 p.m.

Visit the Wilton Family Y Gymnastics website for more information about the program.

Leave a comment

IMPORTANT: GMW requires commenters to use FULL, real, verifiable names and emails. Comments with pseudonyms, first names only, initials, etc. will NOT be approved. If you do not provide your FULL name, GMW will NOT publish your comment. (Email addresses will not be published.) Please refer to GMW's Terms of Use for our's full commenting and community engagement policy. Comments violating these terms will not be published at the discretion of GMW editors/staff. Comment approval may take up to 24 hours (sometimes longer). If your comment has not been approved by then, refer to the policy above before emailing GMW.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.