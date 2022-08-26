Lamont, Blumenthal & More to Attend “Rally for Democracy” in Wilton

The following story was compiled from information provided by the Wilton Democratic Town Committee. A note on GMW‘s political coverage: GMW‘s long-standing election coverage policies (which are published each year) state that we will cover campaign and candidate news when appropriate; GMW will not cover or promote fundraisers as news. For details and clarifications please read the 2022 Election Guidelines and Policies.

The Wilton Democratic Town Committee (DTC) will join the DTCs of five other towns at a regional event billed as a “Rally for Democracy.” Wilton will be the host for the event, which is being held at Wilton’s Merwin Meadows (52 Lovers Ln.) this Sunday, Aug. 28 from 4-6 p.m.

Democratic candidates running in major 2022 state and local races will appear at the rally, including Sen. Richard Blumenthal; Gov. Ned Lamont; Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz; Stephanie Thomas (Secretary of the State); Erick Russell (Treasurer); Ceci Maher (State Senate, 26th District); and Keith Denning (State House, 42nd District). Other Democratic candidates and officials will also likely attend.

The event is being organized by the Democratic Town Committees of Wilton, Weston, Westport, Easton, Redding and Ridgefield. There is no charge to attend.

Organizers said there will be live music, a children’s play area and food trucks, and the event will take place rain or shine.

“The scope of the rally reflects the scope and the importance of this mid-term election,” Wilton DTC Chair Tom Dubin said. “It is a chance to highlight and celebrate the incredible economic accomplishments of the Lamont administration, including the biggest ever tax cut and pay-down of our state’s pension obligations. It’s also a chance to remind Democrats and all voters of the importance of the November election.”

Correction: The headline was updated to reflect that six, not five DTCs will be hosting the event.