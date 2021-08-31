Flood Watches, Heavy Rain for CT as Former Hurricane Ida Heads North

TUESDAY, AUG. 31, 3 p.m. — The National Weather Service has issued flood watches for Connecticut starting at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 1, and continuing until 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 2. The remnants of former hurricane Ida are forecast to move across the Wilton area Thursday morning, bringing a six-hour period of moderate-to-heavy rain.

Wilton’s director of emergency operations, Police Chief John Lynch, said that he does not expect any significant issues but town officials will be monitoring the situation through the end of the week.

The CT Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection has provided a detailed forecast based on the current models:

Wednesday, Sept. 1: Cloudy with showers on and off during the day.

Wednesday night: Steady rain is forecast to move into the state by midnight. The rain is expected to become moderate to heavy by dawn. No significant urban or river flooding is expected overnight.

Thursday morning, Sept. 2: Moderate-to-heavy rain is expected with rainfall rates around 1 inch per hour during mid-morning. Minor-to-moderate urban flooding is likely to impact the morning rush hour with ponding on many roadways. Minor small stream and river flooding is also possible.

Thursday afternoon: The rain is expected to taper off from west to east early Thursday afternoon. Urban flooding is expected to subside by mid-afternoon. Some minor stream and river flooding may continue into Thursday evening.

On its current track, the heaviest rain from the remnants of Ida is expected to occur in southern CT where 3-6 inches of rain could fall. Northern CT can expect 2-3 inches of rainfall. As of Tuesday, there is not a significant threat for tornadoes or thunderstorm activity from Ida, although remnants of the storm are still one day away, and additional changes in the forecast are possible.

The Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, Division of Emergency Management and Homeland Security will continue to monitor the progress of Ida and will issue another update on Wednesday at 11 a.m.