 Food Box Distribution at Comstock Community Center 

The following is a press release from the Town of Wilton.

The Wilton Social Services Department will be hosting another food box distribution drive-thru event on Tuesday, Oct. 13, from approximately 10:30-11:30 a.m., for food pantry clients and any Wilton residents in need. The event will be held at Comstock Community Center (180 School Rd.).

On the day of the event, interested residents should drive through the front loop of Comstock Community Center. To maintain safety and confidentiality, Town employees will load boxes into cars through an open window or trunk. Access to the Comstock Community Center loop will be closed to others during the event.

The first food box distribution drive-thru event was hosted on Oct. 6 with 100 food boxes given out to residents in need. Food boxes contained items such as meat, fresh vegetables, cheese and milk. Wilton CERT picked up the food boxes from the distribution center in Bridgeport. Zen Herter of Wilton’s Environmental Affairs Department and Wilton Police assisted Social Services staff with distribution and delivery to residents unable to pick up themselves.

The event is part of the US Department of Agriculture’s Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) to purchase and distribute agricultural products to those in need.

For more information, please contact Sarah Heath, director of Social Services via email or by calling 203.834.6238.