“Making Wilton Beautiful” Campaign Kicks Off New Flower Basket Fundraiser

This past summer, 110 spectacular hanging flower baskets graced Wilton’s lampposts, bringing splashes of vivid pink and purple to the Town Center and adding some measure of cheer as the community wrestled with the challenges wrought by the pandemic.

The hanging basket project was only made possible thanks to generous donations from residents, and now the group behind the effort is hoping the town will once again step forward with support so it can continue.

Three years ago, “Making Wilton Beautiful,” dedicated volunteers who work in conjunction with the Wilton Garden Club and Parks and Recreation to keep the town looking its best, launched its first fundraising campaign, raising enough money to buy three years’ worth of flower baskets.

With their funds now depleted, the group is once again appealing to the community for donations to purchase flower baskets for the next several years. The success of the group’s new fundraising campaign ensures Wilton’s Town Center will look just as beautiful as it did this past summer.

Wilton native Kelly Lash, and recent past president of the Wilton Garden Club Suzanne Knutson are leading the efforts of Making Wilton Beautiful and are reaching out to the public to help fund the purchase of the flowers, at an annual cost of approximately $4,000. Baskets need to be ordered in early January in order to give the grower time to purchase flower plugs and grow out the baskets by Memorial Day weekend.

“We are so grateful for the generous support we have received in the past. The response we receive in this campaign will ensure that the hanging baskets and other town beautification projects can continue.” Knutson said.

To support the mission of “Making Wilton Beautiful,” the group is asking friends and neighbors to consider making a tax-deductible donation for the purchase of flower baskets and other town beautification projects for 2021 and beyond. Every donation, large or small, is welcomed and will make a difference in enhancing the beauty of the town. To make a donation by credit card, visit the Wilton Garden Club’s website. Donations can also be made by check, payable to “Wilton Garden Club” and mailed to Wilton Garden Club, P.O. Box 121, Wilton, CT 06897. All donations are tax-deductible and will be acknowledged.