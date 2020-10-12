GUEST POST: Megan Smith-Harris with Your Exclusive Film Festival Screening Invite

I have lived in Wilton for 17 wonderful years. Some people know me as a documentary filmmaker, others as the former editor of Wilton Magazine, but for the past three years, I have also been the festival director of the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival (RIFF).

Every January, my programming team and I (including Wilton’s Ellen Lewis, who is our highly discerning head programmer), begin the process of previewing hundreds of film submissions. We spend months winnowing them down to a tightly curated program of compelling films from around the world. We are prospectors searching for cinematic gold, and luckily, we always discover it. This year is no exception.

However, 2020 has proved to be exceptional in other ways (I’m talking to you COVID-19), so for this year’s RIFF (Oct. 14-18), we are adapting to the times by providing a virtual option for those of you who don’t yet feel safe venturing out to small public gatherings. Though we will still host socially distanced live screenings at the Ridgefield Theatre Barn, for the first time ever, the entire festival will be available for online streaming. (There’s also a special offer for GOOD Morning Wilton readers!)

So stay in comfy clothes! Grab a bowl of popcorn, pour yourself a drink, then gather ‘round a digital device of your choosing—be it an iPad, phone, computer, or TV—and settle in for some captivating entertainment. We even offer bonus material through pre-recorded filmmaker Q&As.

RIFF has a lot to offer—60 films from around the world, including six features and seven distinct shorts programs (Animation, Comedy, Documentary, Human Relations, International, It’s Complicated, and Psych Night), so there is literally something for everyone. Some of our films are world premieres, others are made by emerging filmmakers, while still others are festival darlings that have racked up multiple awards, and have qualified for Oscar consideration.

So if you’re tired of scrolling through Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon Prime, searching for something to capture your imagination and interest—and I know I am—why not take a look at what RIFF has to offer?

For those of you who want to flee the confines of your home and be a part of a collective cultural experience, RIFF offers live screenings at the Ridgefield Theater Barn. If you’re wondering if it’s safe to attend an in-person screening—and that’s a valid concern—let me reassure you that we are following all state-mandated COVID protocols and making the theater as safe as we possibly can. There have been no public events held at the Ridgefield Theater Barn since March and the entire building—including the HVAC system—has been professionally cleaned. Seating will be socially distanced and limited to 35 people including staff, volunteers, and audience members. Temperatures will be taken at the door and masks are mandatory (though you can still eat popcorn or sip a drink). The theater will be “fogged” between screenings and public spaces will be sanitized. To enrich your theater-going experience, we will also host post-screening filmmaker Q&As with a number of Connecticut-based filmmakers.

In the current climate of uncertainty and divisiveness, what better time to take advantage of a momentary escape? Now, more than ever, we need to be inspired, elevated, and entertained, which is precisely what cinema does best—provide a conduit into other lives, diverse cultures, and different worlds.

For capsule descriptions and trailers for all RIFF 2020 films head to our website to get a better feel for what might be a good fit for you. Just to tempt you, here’s our official trailer, which samples clips from all 60 films in just over two minutes. I promise you’ll be intrigued.

Will it be a different kind of film festival this year? Definitely. But with this new hybrid format, RIFF will continue to be a celebration of film, showcasing the talents of filmmakers from around the world and closer to home. So what are you waiting for? Let us entertain you.

Visit the RIFF website to purchase tickets & virtual passes. GOOD Morning Wilton readers are offered a 15% discount code–use RIFF15 at checkout.