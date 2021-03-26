Friday Wind Advisory Issued

The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that will be in effect from 2 p.m. Friday, March 26 through midnight Friday night.

West winds are expected to blow 15-25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph throughout portions of northeastern New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeastern New York.

Officials warn that gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects, down tree limbs and cause power outages. Secure outdoor objects and use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high-profile vehicle.