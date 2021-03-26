Waveny’s Home Healthcare Offices Relocate to Wilton HQ of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County

This story was compiled from a press release from Waveny LifeCare Network.

Prior to the expected merger between Waveny Home Healthcare (WHH) and Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County (VNHFC), WHH will be closing its New Canaan office on March 31, and joining VNHFC within the building that it owns at 22 Danbury Rd. in Wilton. For mailing and licensing purposes, VNHFC and WHH will occupy Suites One and Two respectively at 22 Danbury Road and maintain their own distinct licenses and existing contact information.

VNHFC officially became a member of the Waveny LifeCare Network on Jan. 1, 2021, and expanded the Network’s continuum of services with the addition of dedicated community-based services of school nursing programs, hospice care, public health nursing, and New Canaan’s Locust Avenue Thrift Shop. The sole member transaction that placed VNHFC within the Waveny Network was approved by several governmental agencies, including the CT Department of Public Health.

“Since the announced affiliation, both home care organizations streamlined processes that allowed the Network to contain all of its home care management team that includes Waveny Home Healthcare, Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Fairfield County, and Waveny At-Home under one roof, significantly reducing the Home Care division’s overhead costs,” said Russell R. Barksdale, Jr., MPA/MHA, FACHE, President and CEO of the Network. “Moving the divisional offices to one location will neither impact nor limit the number of clients nor the geographical coverage area currently serviced by our home care and hospice professionals. It simply centralizes our home care offices to help significantly reduce non-patient-related healthcare costs,” he said.