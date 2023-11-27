This evening, Monday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m., the Planning and Zoning Commission will hold public hearings on two proposals that have generated increased public interest as well as and some controversy in recent weeks: the second half of the zoning overlays inspired by the Wilton Center master plan, and the Lake Club’s application to convert existing tennis courts to pickle ball courts. Both the new zoning overlays and the application by the Lake Club may be voted on during the meeting as well.

In an unusual scheduling confluence, the hearings at P&Z will be held at the same date and time as the Tri-Board Meeting of the Board of Selectmen, Board of Finance, and Board of Education. Town officials initially had hoped to schedule a quad-board meeting to include P&Z.

New Zoning Overlays for Danbury Rd.

On Thursday, Oct. 19, P&Z held its first public hearing on the zoning overlays proposed for Greater Wilton Center as a result of the town’s master plan process for the area. At the start of the meeting, the Commission voted unanimously to split the evening’s agenda and only address the zoning changes to Wilton Center proper and the section of Danbury Rd. near the Wilton train station (known as the Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) area). Those two sets of zoning changes were approved a few days later on Oct. 23.

This evening, the Commission will present and take public comment on the other two areas where zoning overlays are proposed: the East and West segments of Danbury Rd. near Wilton Center.

The Danbury Rd. East Overlay is designed to encourage multifamily residential development but at a “neighborhood-scale.” The townhouses proposed for the former Baptist Church are one such example. In this area, building height would be limited to three stories or 39 feet, to fit with the area’s more residential scale.

Exact coordinates or addresses are not offered in the zoning text amendment draft but based on the map pictured above, the area appears to run along Danbury Rd. from 218 Danbury Rd. (currently Halpern and Associates) to 254 Danbury Rd. (the former Baptist Church.)

It also includes the Town Hall Campus at 234-240 Danbury Rd.

The Danbury Rd. West Overlay is designed to encourage a car-oriented business corridor. Here the goal is to encourage new retail and restaurants, with better connectivity for driving between different sites (rather than having to re-enter Danbury Rd./Rte. 7 to move from one destination to the next. Here, heights up to four stories or 48 feet would be allowed. This overlay would run between Danbury Rd. and the railroad tracks from Ridgefield Rd. to Wolfpit Rd.

More detail on the zoning proposals and their relationship with the Greater Wilton Center Area Master Plan can be found in GMW’s overview published on Oct. 19.

Picking up the Pickleball Debate at the Lake Club

After several extensions and scheduling delays, the Lake Club is poised to return to P&Z for an updated presentation, public hearing, and possible vote on the proposal to establish a dedicated court area for pickleball onsite. The Lake Club has offered pickleball for three years on its existing tennis courts, but with this application it is seeking to change the Har-Tru surface material on some of the existing courts to the hard-court paving intended for the sport.

Located at 175 Thayer Pond Rd., the Lake Club sits within a residential neighborhood and operates with a special permit, which Wilton regulations allow for private membership recreation clubs.

The Lake Club last presented the application in May, in a hearing that elicited more neighborhood outcry than the club had seemed to anticipate. Commissioner Chris Pagliaro, noting that many of those speaking in opposition to the proposal were active members at the Lake Club, said, “I’m a little concerned that something happened in the proposal where someone at the club didn’t even gauge the relationship with the neighbors that they had access to, who were members.”

Those speakers outlined a series of concerns, including some who challenged the science behind the acoustical analysis that had been submitted as part of the application. Presenting on behalf of the Lake Club, Martin Schiff of Lally Acoustical Engineering had testified, “…in terms of the decibel level and the overall noise impact relative to the background sound at the site, the pickleball play should be similar to what people are already hearing from tennis games.”

Several neighbors also outlined ways in which they feel the club has strayed from its initial conception to function more as a country club than the recreational club that zoning allows. Those concerns are covered in GMW’s earlier coverage and updated letters of concern are included in the town’s public hearing documents.

Updates on Other Matters

GMW was unable to cover the Oct. 30 and Nov. 13 meetings of the Commission due to an illness. During those meetings, the following projects were considered:

Toll Brothers, 15 Danbury Rd. : A non-binding pre-application hearing was held for the 207-unit multifamily development proposed within the new Wilton Center Transit-Oriented Development overlay zone approved on Oct. 23. The Commissioners expressed general support for the project, highlighting sustainability, connectivity with the new pedestrian bridge, and the design of the highly visible fifth-floor façade as priority items for further discussion as the application progresses.

: A non-binding pre-application hearing was held for the 207-unit multifamily development proposed within the new Wilton Center Transit-Oriented Development overlay zone approved on Oct. 23. The Commissioners expressed general support for the project, highlighting sustainability, connectivity with the new pedestrian bridge, and the design of the highly visible fifth-floor façade as priority items for further discussion as the application progresses. Cactus Rose, 5 River Rd. : The restaurant within Kimco ‘s Wilton River Park campus in Wilton Center was sent to P&Z for resolution on a three-season patio that already had been put in place without a permit. Representatives for the business presented a design proposal to P&Z, which incorporated changes already requested by the Village District Design Advisory Committee . The Commission expressed unanimous support for the application and is expected to vote on the matter at an upcoming meeting.

: The restaurant within ‘s campus in Wilton Center was sent to P&Z for resolution on a three-season patio that already had been put in place without a permit. Representatives for the business presented a design proposal to P&Z, which incorporated changes already requested by the . The Commission expressed unanimous support for the application and is expected to vote on the matter at an upcoming meeting. 12 Gods Brewery : At the request of a local brewing group, the Commission held a brief preliminary discussion about a possible zoning change to allow the sale of alcohol from a brewery. The group does not yet have a location proposed for the business and is currently brewing out of the basement at Orem’s Diner . The change would require action by the Board of Selectmen as well as the application to P&Z. The regulations for a business like this would be distinct from a brewpub, like the one already approved for 4 Danbury Rd. , in that food will be made and served on site at that location. The Commission advised that the group should continue in its discussion with the Board of Selectmen as an initial step.

: At the request of a local brewing group, the Commission held a brief preliminary discussion about a possible zoning change to allow the sale of alcohol from a brewery. The group does not yet have a location proposed for the business and is currently brewing out of the basement at . The change would require action by the Board of Selectmen as well as the application to P&Z. The regulations for a business like this would be distinct from a brewpub, like the one already approved for , in that food will be made and served on site at that location. The Commission advised that the group should continue in its discussion with the Board of Selectmen as an initial step. Off-Site Parking at ASML, 77 Danbury Rd./20 Westport Rd.: ASML has requested a zoning text amendment and special permit to allow its employees working at the 77 Danbury Rd. facility to use overflow parking at the company’s 20 Westport Rd. property. The Department of Public Works, Architectural Review Board, and Inland Wetlands Commission had previously viewed and indicated support for the proposal. The Commissioners debated the implications of this regulation change beyond ASML but ultimately seemed to conclude that the change was worthy of support. Town Planner Michael Wrinn agreed to consult the Town Counsel and bring draft resolutions for a vote at a future meeting.

Looking Ahead

The Planning & Zoning Commission will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 27, at 7 p.m. Those wishing to testify in the two public hearings can access the meeting via zoom using the agenda and meeting link provided by the town.