Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Nov. 17-23, 2023 — which included the Thanksgiving holiday when Town Hall offices were closed — Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported five properties transferred to new owners.

The properties included four single-family homes and one condominium, which sold for $335,000.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

109 Hickory Hill Road: Gail M. L. Lavielle to Manik Garg and Bhavna Gupta, for $1,212,500

4 Wilton Hunt: Jeffry and Linda Golterman to Matthew Hartigan and Margaret Anita Bopp, for $1,050,000

84 Thunder Lake Road: Jordan T. and Susan D. Sullivan to David and Brigitte Gouchoe, for $1,254,000

241 Thunder Lake Road: Bank of New York Mellon Trust to Dejordy Investments LLC, for $464,480

33 Village Walk: Keith C. and Pamela Layman to Dr. David J. Watson, for $335,000