The following is a press release from the Town of Wilton.

Wilton officials have announced a potential funding opportunity for the Town of Wilton and Wilton tax-exempt organizations through the 2023 State of Connecticut Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Tax Credit Program. Last year, 11 Wilton tax-exempt organizations collectively received cash contributions from businesses in excess of $100,000 facilitated through this program.

This program is designed to provide funding for municipal and tax-exempt organizations by providing a corporation business tax credit for businesses that make cash contributions to these organizations. Businesses can receive a credit of 60% of their approved contribution to certain programs (or 100% in the case of certain energy conservation programs) approved by the CT Department of Revenue Services.

Community programs that qualify for the NAA tax credit program include but are not limited to energy conservation, education, community services, crime prevention, open space acquisition fund, employment and training, child day care facilities, and child care services.

The minimum contribution on which a tax credit may be granted is $250 and the maximum contribution that any organization or agency can receive under this program is $150,000 in the aggregate. Any tax credit that is not taken in the income year in which the contribution was made may be carried back to the two immediately preceding income years.

For more information on the program, visit the CT Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Tax Credit Program website.

The Town of Wilton will be the overseeing municipal agency coordinating and submitting applications from interested Town of Wilton departments and Wilton tax-exempt organizations.

Organizations wishing to participate in the program should:

Complete a 2023 CT Neighborhood Assistance Act Program Proposal Form (Form NAA-01) and submit it to Sarah Gioffre via email by May 19, 2023 .

via email by . As overseeing municipal agency, the Town of Wilton must: complete Section IV of all NAA-01 forms hold a public hearing on all program applications (this will be done at the June 5, 2023 Board of Selectmen meeting) submit all approved NAA-01 forms to CT Department of Revenue Services (DRS) no later than July 1, 2023



Businesses wishing to request a tax credit under the CT NAA Tax Credit Program must complete a separate Form NAA-02 (the form will be posted to the CT Neighborhood Assistance Act (NAA) Tax Credit Program website at a later date) for each program it wishes to sponsor. The contribution must be in cash, and needs to be made in the corporation’s income year that corresponds to the same year as the approved program. Form NAA-02 must be electronically submitted to CT DRS between Sept. 15-Oct. 1, 2023. Submissions that are mailed, hand-delivered, or emailed will not be accepted. Questions can be sent via email or by contacting 860.297.5687 for more information.

For more information about the CT Neighborhood Assistance Act Tax Credit Program, please contact Gioffre via email or by calling 203.563.0129, ext. 1128.