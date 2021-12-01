Get in the Holiday Spirit with Wilton Playshop’s “A Christmas Carol”

The Wilton Playshop is staging a fantastic one-man adaptation of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.

The timeless tale of redemption and hope tells the story of Ebenezer Scrooge, a greedy miser who hates Christmas. He is transformed into a caring, kindly person when visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve: Jacob Marley, and the spirits of Christmas Past, Present, and Future.

Patrick Spadaccino, who both adapted the show and stars in it, plays 25 different roles in the 90-minute performance and brings each character to life. The show, which was originally presented in 2018 at the Farmington Valley Stage Company in Collinsville, CT, is directed by Scott R. Brill.

Tickets are now on sale for four performances: Dec. 10 and 11 at 8 p.m., and Dec. 11 and 12 at 2 p.m., and are $30 for adults and $25 for seniors and students.

All patrons must wear a mask and show proof of COVID-19 vaccination at the door. For more information, visit the Wilton Playshop website.