GMW’s 2021 Holiday Gift Guide: Under $30 for Hostess, Teacher, Friend, Coach and More

sponsored post

The Local Gift-a-palooza continues! We are thrilled to bring you Day Two of this year’s GOOD Morning Wilton Holiday Gift Guide! We love pulling together a collection of really GOOD items from Wilton’s brick-and-mortar retailers, merchants and independent entrepreneurs. You’re sure to find something for everyone on your list and best of all, this is your ultimate guide to shopping local.

Today, we feature gifts that come in at under $30. Wednesday, it’s our day to showcase gifts for Women; on Thursday we’ll have gifts for Men; and Friday, it will be Gourmet Goodies and Housewares. Don’t forget to check out yesterday’s Guide to Holiday Gifts for Kids and Teens. Get ready to shop and gift away!

WildBloom Skincare

Little Pub

The Pilates Advantage

Wilton Historical Society

The Painted Cookie

Champagne Taste

szeizetheday

Sweet Pierre’s

milly & sissy