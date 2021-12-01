Gingerbread House Competition — Wilton Police Edition

‘Tis the start of the holidays and all through the town, bakers, builders and ideas abound!

While waiting for the next round of architectural drawings for the proposed new police building, the Police-Town Hall Building Committee is looking to the community for its creative take on police structures by hosting Wilton’s premier gingerbread event this year — Bakers & Builders Gingerbread Competition: Police Edition!

There is still time to join bakers, builders, artists and engineers of all ages and skill levels in this not-your-typical gingerbread event. If you think creating an edible police building or police car is daunting, the rules are designed to ease that concern — the entry may be built using any homemade OR purchased edible material AND non-edible material may be used on the interior of the structure. Or if you think edible creations are boring, the structure may have up to two battery-powered elements!

Entrants may be an individual, family, group of friends, organization or business. Participation can be for the competition, challenge or the sheer joy of it.

Entries will be on display at Wilton Library Dec. 3-17, where the community is invited to vote for a Fan Favorite and judges will select the “Most Realistic,” “Most Creative” and “Architect’s Award.” Prizes will be blue ribbons and bragging rights!

Visit the Police Town Hall Project website for complete rules, to register and to learn why the WPD is in such serious need of a real new building. Registration is required and is open through Dec. 1. Entries are due Dec. 3. Questions may be sent via email.