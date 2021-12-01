Wilton Lights Menorah on Town Green [PHOTOS]

A chilly evening didn’t stop the Wilton Menorah Lighting on the Town Green on Monday night, Nov. 29, for the second night of Hanukkah, the Jewish Festival of Lights.

The event is hosted by the Schneerson Center for Jewish Life. Rabbi Levi Stone led the celebration. On hand to help light two candles on the menorah was Board of Finance member Mike Kaelin.

The menorah will be on the Town Green through the full eight days of the holiday, and each evening another light will be lit.

Town officials will hold another candle-lighting ceremony on Friday, Dec. 3 at 4:30 p.m., at the start of the town’s annual Holiday Stroll.