GMW Contributor Lily Kepner Named Editor in Chief of Boston University Newspaper

Wilton High School graduate and GOOD Morning Wilton contributor Lily Kepner was recently named Editor-in-Chief of the Daily Free Press, the independent student newspaper of Boston University. A sophomore studying journalism at BU, Kepner is currently the publication’s features editor and will take on the top editor role beginning in the Fall 2021 semester.

Kepner began her news reporting career with GMW during her senior internship in May 2019, and she has continued to write for the website since then.

“I decided to apply for Editor-in-Chief because I have a lot of ideas on how to improve coverage after a great semester as Features editor, and am excitedly nervous to take on a greater responsibility. My experience at GMW was critical to my success as features editor, and made me confident in my decision to apply for Editor-in-Chief,” Kepner said.