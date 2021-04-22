WHS SPORTS: Boys Varsity Tennis Team to Celebrate Seniors; Baseball and Boys Lacrosse Photos/Results

The Wilton High School boys varsity tennis team will celebrate Senior Day during its home match versus Westhill next Tuesday, April 27, at 4 p.m. The Warriors are currently 5-1 this season and are riding a wave of team momentum due to the great depth of talent this year.

Of the eight players who will graduate this June, two seniors are being given special recognition for committing to continuing their tennis at NCAA D-III colleges. Rahul Vallabhajosula (above, left) will attend Hobart & William Smith Colleges in Geneva, NY and Will Jarvie (above, right) will attend Allegheny College in Meadville, PA. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Team boosters have offered congratulations to the two seniors on their outstanding accomplishments and to the other seniors who will attend the following schools in the Fall:

Mason Chrabolowski—Wake Forest University

Mike Gruseke—Monmouth University

Neel Iyer—Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute

Aidan Jasinski—Penn State University

Everett Lee—Cornell University

Cooper Rogg—Florida Gulf Coast University

WHS Baseball

Below, WHS varsity baseball catcher Chris Calderone stops Staples’ runner #7 at home plate for the out. Despite the impressive play, Wilton lost to Westport 0-6 on Monday, April 19. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

WHS Boys Lacrosse

Below, WHS boys varsity lacrosse goalie Colin Lenskold, who made 14 saves against New Canaan. However, the Warriors lost, 4-6 on Wednesday evening at Fujitani Field. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)

Below: Wilton face-off specialist, Spencer Liston, won 11 of 14 faceoffs in the game against New Canaan Wednesday night. (photo: Gretchen McMahon Photography)