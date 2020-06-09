GMW Introduces Wilton’s Class of 2020 Celebration Listings with Messages for HS & College Graduates

The Class of 2020 has experienced a senior year like no other, with a global health pandemic, school closures and in-person classes cancelled, and celebrations of their achievements significantly curtailed.

GOOD Morning Wilton wanted to recognize these Wilton students who have overcome recent obstacles and achieved so much after years of dedication and hard work. With many yearbooks delayed and ceremonies canceled, we thought that creating a means to publicly recognize these hardworking high school and college students was in order.

Let us help celebrate your high school and college graduates! We invite the community to contribute to our online listings for Class of 2020 grads, and include messages to them on our high school and college recognition pages. Any Wilton resident who graduated from high school or college this year can be included. Messages can be for individual graduates or general wishes, and you can specify whether to run them on the High School Class of 2020 page or the College Class of 2020 page.

The cost for each listing is $5.00; payment will be processed through Stripe. Once a submission is approved you can find it on our High School Class of 2020 or College Class of 2020 pages (approval can take up to 24 hours).

And congratulations to the much deserving Wilton Class of 2020!