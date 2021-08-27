GMW Is Giving Away Tickets to Stars Above Circus Show

The circus has come to town, and GOOD Morning Wilton has tickets to give away to one of the sold-out shows!

The Town of Wilton and the Parks and Recreation Department have sponsored a three-day engagement with a traveling circus called “Stars Above: An All-American Open-Air Circus” that will make its exclusive Connecticut stop in Wilton this weekend, Friday-Sunday, Aug. 27-29.

Created by 2020 Drama Desk Award nominees Josh Aviner and Lyndsay Magid Aviner of Hideaway Circus, Stars Above is a brand new, open-air circus touring the Northeast region of the U.S. this August and September, making 10 stops throughout Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut and upstate New York.

Described on the show’s website as a family-friendly, “all-ages production that is performed outdoors, under the vast canopy of sky and stars,” Stars Above is “a modern take on the nostalgia and intimacy of early 19th-century touring circuses. The theme “is centered around a single day in the life of a traveling family troupe … [and] explores and celebrates our interwoven connections to loved ones, community, and what we’ve lost.”

The Wilton shows will take place at the Comstock Soccer Field, behind Comstock Community Center, and are scheduled for Friday, Aug. 27 at 7 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 28 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m.; and Sunday, Aug. 29, at 7 p.m. Tickets for the Wilton shows are on sale now on the Stars Above Circus website.

The Saturday 4 p.m. show has sold out two of its three types of tickets, but GOOD Morning Wilton has some tickets to give away to lucky readers. To enter, readers have to ‘like’ our social media posts on Facebook and Instagram. Winners will be randomly selected by GMW editor Heather Borden Herve on Friday, Aug. 27. Please only ‘like’ if you can attend the show!