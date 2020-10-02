GMW, League of Women Voters & Library Team Up for 2020 Wilton Candidate Debates

This November, when Wilton heads to the polls, in addition to choosing a president town residents will also have the chance to vote for their state legislators. Even before then, several thousand Wilton residents will take part in voting by absentee ballot.

Are you ready to cast your vote? Do you know what each of the candidates stands for? What issues are important to you, that you want to hear the candidates speak about? Wilton–how will you choose who you’re voting for?

So that voters will have as much information about the local candidates as possible, GOOD Morning Wilton is once again teaming up with the League of Women Voters and the Wilton Library to co-sponsor candidate debates for the two contested general assembly races.

On the evening of Tuesday, Oct. 13, (specific time TBD) two separate debates will be held:

State Senate District 26 : Will Haskell (D) and Kim Healy (R/Independent)

: (D) and (R/Independent) State House of Representatives District 143: Stephanie Thomas (D/Working Families) and Patrizia Zucaro (R/Independent)

The debates will be moderated by an out-of-town League moderator. The candidates in each race will face one another for a one-hour exchange of opinions, positions, and promises to voters.

Please note: this year, due to COVID-19, officials are following current protocols and there will be no live audience in the building. There will be a one-hour debate between the candidates for state senate, followed by a 30-minute intermission to allow for cleaning and disinfecting; then the event will resume with the second debate between state representative candidates.

Voters will be able to watch both debates as they happen live from Wilton Library’s Brubeck Room, via live-stream on GOODMorningWilton.com. In addition, the event will be recorded for later viewing on GOODMorningWilton.com, the Wilton Library website, and government access as available.

During the debates, the candidates will be presented in real time with questions submitted by the public ahead of time as well as during the debate–all via email.

There are some important guidelines for submitting questions: anonymous emails will not be accepted; only one question can be submitted per email; questions must be applicable to both candidates in a race and pertinent to state issues; questions may be targeted for a particular race but questions directed at one specific candidate only will not be accepted. All questions will be screened for legibility, duplication, and may be combined or condensed. If a question

The LWV is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages informed and active participation in government. The League neither supports nor opposes any political party or candidate.

Note: The story will be updated as soon as more information is available on time and other details.