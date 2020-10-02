Take $2.75MM–Dave Brubeck’s Wilton Home Hits the Market [PHOTOS/VIDEO]

One of Wilton’s most unique homes on a spectacular parcel of land–that was owned by one of Wilton’s most famous residents–is on the market. Dave Brubeck’s Millstone Rd. house is for sale, priced at $2.75 million.

Built in 1963, the eight-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath, mid-century estate was designed by architect Beverley David Thorne. The house is surrounded by gardens that were inspired by Brubeck’s tour of Japan and the open floor plan and expansive walls of windows in every room were meant to create a connection to nature.

The listing for the home describes the 6,200 sq. ft. home as understated outside, but jaw-dropping inside right from the entry.

“The step-down living room with a contemporary fireplace overlooks the two babbling brooks and pond accented with fountains. Dave’s music studio features a soaring 20-foot ceiling, magnificent clerestory wall, sliding patio doors, built-ins and balcony.”

The home is also a step back into time, featuring original design elements from the 1960s but also an indoor pool and heated spa.

What’s more, the privacy is unparalleled. Not only is the house situated on 7.5 acres, there are five adjacent lots over 18 acres that are also optionally available for sale.

