Wilton Town Clerk: 4,000 Absentee Ballots (So Far) Requested, Mailing Starts Today

Today (Friday, Oct. 2) is the day that Connecticut town clerks will begin mailing absentee ballots to voters who have already requested them by submitting absentee ballot applications. For Wilton’s town clerk Lori Kaback and her team, that means a lot of absentee ballots they’ll be mailing out–as of Thursday morning, Oct. 1, her office had received almost 4,000 absentee ballot applications, with more undoubtedly headed their way.

“As of now, we have 3,825 ballots–definitely more than in past elections,” Kaback told GOOD Morning Wilton in an email. For comparison, she issued 1,459 absentee ballots for the last presidential election in 2016 and 1,138 for the 2018 election.

Voters can continue to request absentee ballots; for any applications received after today, ballots will be mailed as soon as the application is processed.

For anyone requesting a ballot by mail, the application must be received by Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.

Absentee ballot applications were sent to every registered voter in the state, along with a postage-paid return envelope. Applications are also available on the CT Secretary of State’s website. Voters can return the application by mail or return them at the secure ballot drop box in front of the Wilton Police Department across from Town Hall.

How to Vote by Absentee Ballot

Once voters receive their absentee ballot, there are several things to do to make sure their vote will be properly counted. The League of Women Voters has prepared a graphic (below) that helps explain the process.