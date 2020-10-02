Send GMW Your Questions for the Candidates

As we do for each election, GOOD Morning Wilton will be interviewing each of the candidates in contested races. We want to make sure we get answers to questions that their constituents have.

The four candidates we’ll be doing Q&As with are:

State Senate District 26 : Will Haskell (D) and Kim Healy (R/Independent)

: (D) and (R/Independent) State House of Representatives District 143: Stephanie Thomas (D/Working Families) and Patrizia Zucaro (R/Independent)

If you have a question you’d like to submit, send it to editor@goodmorningwilton.com. Where appropriate, indicate which race and/or candidate(s) you’d like to hear from. We can’t promise every question will get asked but we’ll do our best to represent as many voters as possible.

(For guidance, please refer to our Terms of Use; questions must be respectful and should not insult or attack any candidate.)