BREAKING NEWS: Wilton Police Investigating Friday Evening Incident Involving Wilton Teen, Possible Firearm Discharge

UPDATE, OCT. 2, 2020, 11 P.M.–Dr. Kevin Smith, Wilton Public School superintendent sent a message to the school community regarding the incident. He identified the teen as a student at Wilton High School.

“I am deeply saddened to share with you that earlier this evening we learned that one of our Wilton High School students was gravely injured and is currently hospitalized. We are unable to share additional details at this time but believe that many of our high school students and families may already be aware of the event and are naturally extremely upset.

“We keep this student and his family in our thoughts and prayers and are mobilizing to support all those in our school community who may be impacted by this event.”

Smith provided the phone number for the Kids in Crisis 24-hour hotline, 203.661.1911.

Smith said that the WHS crisis team will meet Saturday morning to formulate a plan for additional support to students, staff and families throughout the weekend and when school is in session on Monday.

FRIDAY, OCT. 2, 2020, 10 P.M.–At approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday evening Wilton Police were called to the Pin Oak Ln. area of North Wilton on reports of a 15-year-old male juvenile who was in distress and possibly suicidal. Officers responded to the wooded trail area adjacent to Pin Oak Ln. at the northern end of the Town Forest.

According to Police Chief John Lynch, officers searched through the wooded area for approximately 15 minutes and located the juvenile who was injured but still alive. The teen was transported by ambulance to Norwalk Hospital. His condition at this time is unknown.

Lynch declined to say what kind of injuries were sustained by the teen.

Several Wilton residents had reported receiving alerts from the Ring Doorbell home security system, which uses a news and security alert app called Neighbors. The alerts noted an unconfirmed shooting in the area of Pin Oak Ln. and associated police activity, as sourced from local police scanner chatter.

Asked about reports of a firearm being involved and a shooting, Lynch said, “The incident is still under investigation and we can’t comment further on an open investigation.”

Developing….