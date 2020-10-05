Wilton Police Promote Edward Dolenk to Detective

On Sept. 29, 2020, Officer Edward Dolenk of the Wilton Police Department was promoted to the rank of Detective. Det. Dolenk was hired by the Wilton Police Department in April of 2011. He holds a Bachelors Degree from The State University of New York Cortland and is currently pursuing his Master’s Degree in criminal justice from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, CT.

Det. Dolenk has received several letters of Commendation and Recognition throughout his nine and a half years as a Wilton Police Officer. He also recently served as an acting detective when the department was short-staffed in the detective bureau.

In a press release issued by Wilton Police, Dolenk is described as “a tenacious and thorough investigator, always going the extra mile to try and solve a case,” and it notes that “he will now be tasked with investigating some of the more serious crimes for the Town.”

Det. Dolenk (pictured at right, above) received his detective’s badge from his brother, Max Dolenk, who is an officer with the NYPD.