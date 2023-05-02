Welcome to the GOOD Morning Wilton LIVESTREAM of the Wilton 2023 Annual Town Meeting!

Watch LIVE right HERE on Tuesday, May 2, starting at 7 p.m., to hear and see Annual Town Meeting. This livestream is not the official video from the town and is not affiliated with the Town of Wilton in any way. Town officials will not be broadcasting anything live or incorporating Zoom at all during the meeting; their video will be available on the town website sometime on Wednesday, May 3.

Below our video player are materials for the meeting, including the agenda and presentations from town officials.

We also plan on streaming simultaneously to GOOD Morning Wilton‘s Facebook page and YouTube channel.

To attend the meeting in person, doors open at the Clune Center (395 Danbury Rd.) at 6:30 p.m., and the meeting starts at 7 p.m. Ballot voting follows the meeting.

The voting continues on Saturday, May 6 at the Clune Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Voters must be in the building by 6 p.m. to vote.

Absentee ballot voting: Applications for absentee ballots are available on Wednesday, May 3 and must be received by the Town Clerk no later than 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 6. Ballots may be placed in the Official Drop Box outside the back door of Town Hall (238 Danbury Rd.) up until 6 p.m. on May 6. Voters who choose to return a ballot by mail should note a May 6 postmark is not a receipt. The special absentee ballot application is available online.

Individuals who want to witness the results of the vote in-person on Saturday, May 6 must be inside the Clune Center by 6 p.m. Observers are asked to sit on the stairs to the side of the Zellner Gallery, and should not hover or disrupt those working at the polls.

Town Meeting Agenda

Town Counsel Presentation

Bonding Proposals

Michael Kaelin, BOF Chair, Remarks on FY2024 Budget

Lynne Vanderslice, First Selectwoman, Remarks on FY2024 Bd. of Selectmen Budget

Ruth DeLuca, BOE Chair, Remarks on FY2024 Bd. of Education Budget

Bd. of Finance Mill Rate Calculation

Sample Ballot