Person to Person (P2P) and the National Association of Letter Carriers are calling on Wilton residents to support the largest local food drive of the year with the annual Stamp Out Hunger (Postal) Food Drive. This year’s effort is being held on Saturday, May 13 in Wilton, as well as in Stamford, Norwalk, and Darien.

All three P2P food pantries are collaborating with local post offices to help re-stock the P2P pantries, making it easy for residents in lower Fairfield County to participate.

The need for food assistance has never been greater. According to the latest DataHaven survey, the percentage of Connecticut adults who say they did not have enough money to buy food nearly doubled in 2022. Pandemic relief programs have faded, leaving many residents hit hard by food insecurity.

“The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) is thrilled to be partnering with P2P again for the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive,” NALC Branch 60 Vice President Dominick Frattaroli said. “While it’s great distributing the Stamp Out Hunger grocery bags the week before, it’s even better picking up the bags on May 13 full of food donations.”

In the last year, P2P has distributed enough healthy groceries for nearly 2.5 million meals through its food pantries in Stamford, Norwalk, and Darien and its Door2Door home delivery program. This is a 15% increase over the prior year. The only way P2P can sustain this level of service is with support from the community through food donations and monetary donations.

“P2P is vital to many families’ ability to put food on their table,” P2P CEO Nancy Coughlin said. “We rely heavily on food donations and the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a significant contributor to keeping our food pantries stocked. We encourage residents who have the resources to be generous and participate on May 13.”

Wilton residents can support the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive by leaving food donations by their mailboxes on Saturday, May 13 by 9 a.m. Letter carriers and food drive volunteers will pick up and deliver all donations to P2P.

Alternatively, residents can drop off food donations for P2P at the Wilton Post Office (15 Hubbard Rd.), between 3-5 p.m.

For complete details and a list of the most needed pantry items, visit the P2P Stamp Out Hunger webspage.

Person to Person (P2P) is a non-profit agency dedicated to providing individuals and families with essential resources to help them overcome daily challenges and put them on a path toward economic stability. P2P serves 25,000 residents in Fairfield County with three food pantries (Darien, Norwalk, and Stamford), Financial Opportunity Center, caseworker assistance, emergency financial assistance, a clothing center, college scholarships, and summer camperships.