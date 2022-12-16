In 2023, GOOD Morning Wilton will celebrate 10 years of publishing. Today, GMW has taken a giant leap forward by becoming a Newspack publisher, investing in a platform that will propel us into the next decade.

You’re reading a redesigned website created in partnership with Newspack, an effort created by Google News Initiative and WordPress to provide a publishing platform for news organizations. So while the website may look a little spiffier and more professional, the result is so much more than just the cosmetic upgrade.

The Newspack platform is not only a more reliable digital infrastructure but the initiative pulls together tools and resources that on our own GMW would never be able to access. It’s geared to small- and medium-sized news outlets like GMW and makes sure the invaluable work turned out by our type of local publications continues to exist in an ever-changing and shrinking industry, and play a role in democracy..

To use a baseball metaphor, it’s like getting called up to the big leagues where they have more trainers and coaches, better equipment and access to professionals that are there to make a good player, great.

That’s what we hope Newspack will do, help make GOOD Morning Wilton … GREAT.

We wouldn’t be able to make this kind of investment without the help of our incredible members who support our work through GMW’s membership program, and we’re grateful. Hopefully, you’ll see that your investment in GOOD Morning Wilton will pay off even more now.

We also continue to exist thanks to our amazing advertisers, local businesses that are part of the Wilton community. Take note of them, patronize them, and thank them for supporting a free local press.

Not many people know that there’s only one full-time employee of GMW — me. I’m fortunate to work with some great freelance writers and photographers who help GMW cover more and more news. I’m hoping that with the changes Newspack will bring, GMW will continue to grow and improve.

I planned this transition in advance of my annual two-week holiday hiatus at the end of the year. It will help with getting used to new processes and working out any kinks. Until Jan. 3, we’ll still be online but there won’t be any new articles or newsletters.

Until then, I wish you happy holidays, a very Happy New Year and a GREAT 2023!

Heather Borden Herve

Editor/Publisher