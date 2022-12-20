Christmas Greetings!

I wanted to send you a Christmas card this year but, unfortunately, I died. So I’m sending this from beyond the veil. Perhaps the kids will post this on FaceGram, InstaTwit, or TinderTok.

Pat and I are reunited, reminiscing about the old times. (Read: “Michael! What took you so long???”)

I spent my childhood shoeless with six siblings — swimming, canoeing, and crabbing on the banks of the Severn River. Our house inspired shabby chic, with a central fireplace for heating and a singular bathroom in the basement.

When I met Pat it was love at first sight, followed by marriage in January 1966, which was bliss… until Keith showed up in December. In for a penny, in for a pound, so Tara and Tobin followed.

How to support a growing family? I chose a profession perfectly suited to a SUNY philosophy degree: Insurance. The word “insurance” is derived from the Latin “metro northus requiem,” loosely translated as “run like hell to catch the train.”

I was the Risk Manager for the largest insurance brokerage firm in the world. I’m not sure exactly what I was meant to do, but I ended up buying a lot of insurance and solving capacity crises. When I established the Epsilon captive I received high praise such as “How do you pronounce that?” and “WTF is this thing?” I’m the only Risk Manager known to repeatedly settle complex claims using metaphysics.

Pat and I made our way through Levittown and Princeton Junction, then decided to go for broke, buying a dilapidated dog kennel in Wilton, CT. (No, we didn’t own a dog at the time.) Pat saw promise; I saw multiple bathrooms. Win/win!

Construction, chain saws, celebrations, cooking, caring, and community defined that home through five fun-filled decades and seven remodels. I cherished every second.

Despite the demands of global travel, I was present for every important family milestone: births, sports, recitals, plays, holidays, marriages, root canals, and hip surgeries. Well into my dotage, I maintained a connected family. It is my greatest achievement.

Heaven is great. I have bumped into many of my Marsh friends up here. They keep thanking me for all of my efforts, particularly after 9/11. It’s a bit embarrassing, really, but I guess I did right by them. Pat keeps me humble.

Lots of people here speak Latin and Greek so my fluency has returned. I’ve started a book club and I’m teaching St. Nicholas how to make cheesecake in an Instapot. The skiing is epic — no lift lines! That said, I prefer golf, a sport where you can drink martinis instead of sweating. (You gotta try the course here — always a hole-in-one!)

Celestial existence has its perks, like turning water into wine. The wifi sucks, but Amex concierge service still works and I’m no longer colorblind.

I miss Silvermine, long walks in the snow, felling trees, warm fireplaces, winters in Pompano, trips to Disney, cruises, and parties at 60 Borglum. But mostly I miss family and friends. You all made Earthly life meaningful.

Having a background in theology, and currently residing among the seraphim, I appreciate the true meaning of Christmas. But I cannot tell you what it is (trade secret; patent pending). Instead, let me send love to all of you for the Holidays, and offer these simple words of advice:

Stay kind and true to what matters

Apply logic and solutions will follow

Use power to help others

Always put family first

Vinegar cleans everything

I’ve asked the kids to skip the wake and instead host a celebration of life this coming summer. They will share details with you directly.

Until then, Merry Christmas, and with love from beyond,

Mike

PS — In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Wilton’s Special Education Network (SPED*NET), a not-for-profit organization dedicated to helping parents of children with special needs become their children’s best advocates.

See you on the other side!