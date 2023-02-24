Friends of Wilton resident William “Will” Price have started a GoFundMe fundraiser for Price’s family who are mourning his death on Feb. 17, in a car accident on Long Island.

Price, 55, and three other people died in a head-on collision in East Marion, NY last Friday.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa Perilli Price, and their two sons, ages 13 and 9.

The GoFundMe campaign was created by friends, who, according to the campaign page, want to help with “costs that are ahead of [the Price family] such as memorial fees, college savings, and day-to-day expenses.”

An obituary has not been published as of press time, but the GoFundMe page describes Will as “a larger-than-life personality and lived life to the fullest. He could be found fishing, crabbing, cheering for the Yankees, making memories with his boys, taking pictures, trying new cuisines and enjoying everything that is New York City. He could find humor in anything and make those around him laugh out loud. Will loved family and friends deeply and was a loyal, caring, affectionate husband, father, brother, son, uncle, co-worker, and friend.”