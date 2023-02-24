Fairfield County celebrated its final Giving Day yesterday, as donors came together to raise more than $1.7 million for local nonprofits.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation‘s 24-hour online fundraising drive, held on Thursday, Feb. 23, included nearly 14,600 individual donations supporting 361 Fairfield County nonprofits.

This year’s total rounds out a decade of giving, raising $15.46 million for Fairfield County charities since its inception in 2014.

One Wilton organization came close to cracking the top-10 organizations in donation amounts: Music on the Hill raised $24,815 from 79 donors, putting it at 12th out of 375 participating nonprofits.

In all, 21 Wilton-based nonprofits officially took part in Giving Day, raising a combined $58,039. Their totals raised are listed below, but residents can remember that giving extends to the other 364 days of the year for them all, and they also are in ongoing need for volunteers. We have linked donation pages for each organization:

NonprofitAmount RaisedNumber of Donors
A Better Chance of Wilton$58011
Ambler Farm$92512
Animals in Distress, Inc.$6,33055
Berni & Murcer — Friends for Life$1,83511
Circle of Care for Families with Cancer$1202
Fidelco Guide Dog Foundation$55811
Georgetown Volunteer Fire Company$77510
Music on the Hill$24,81579
Norwalk River Watershed Association$5558
Polliator Pathway$1,55010
Rising Starr Horse Rescue$8609
Riverbrook Regional/Wilton Family YMCA$1,09514
Wilton Children’s Theater$3155
Wilton High School Theater Arts Association Inc.$3,53161
Wilton Historical Society$4557
Wilton Library Association$4,58540
Wilton Playshop$3,52550
Wilton Singers$3,03535
Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Inc.$352
Woodcock Nature Center$2,56042

“Fairfield County is a community that cares, and on Fairfield County’s Giving Day, we were reminded once again of the depth and breadth of our county’s generosity,” Mendi Blue Paca, president and CEO of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation, said. “For the past 10 years, Fairfield County residents and local businesses have not only raised millions of dollars to support the critical causes and needs of our community, but have demonstrated that through solidarity and togetherness, the positive impact of generosity can only be amplified.”

Participating nonprofits included both returning and new local charities, spanning a variety of causes and needs from education and youth development to housing needs and hunger.

