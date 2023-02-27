On Feb. 22, Dermot “Derry” Francis McBrinn passed away suddenly at the age of 86, in his home in Wilton.

Born in New York in 1936 to Francis and Emily McBrinn, Derry was the oldest of four children. Derry took pride in being an example of hard work and responsibility. He grew up during difficult times in meager surroundings, and thus, Derry was forced to pave his own way. His determination and family loyalty pushed Derry to begin working a paper route at the age of only seven. His goal was to help navigate his family through tough times with whatever he could offer. His strong work ethic remained with him for the entirety of his life.

Derry served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1957, when he received an honorable discharge to help care for his family due to his father suffering an injury.

Derry had a love for people, and as a natural leader, education became the perfect career choice. After receiving his bachelor’s degree, he became a school teacher and spent over 45 years in his profession. He motivated students and changed lives. While teaching he continued his education and received a master’s degree. Even after retirement, he continued to substitute teach well into his seventies. He was adored by his students, staff and colleagues and left a lasting impact in the hearts of many.

In his spare time, Derry continued to serve others. He created and developed a recreation program for children with disabilities, and directed the program for over 45 years. These kids had a special place in Derry’s heart, and he enjoyed supporting and mentoring them. He was able to cultivate special relationships with each of the program attendees, and each felt that special bond. Derry was also very active in the swim program at the Special Olympics, and was a long-time member of the Lion’s Club.

Family and friends will remember Derry as a giving and compassionate man, who always put others before himself. He was a man who easily made lifelong friendships, and made sure those around him were heard and felt important. He was a person who truly never met a stranger, and his unyielding patience, service and love will be sorely missed.

Derry is survived by his lovely wife of 55 years, Susan; two sisters Mary and Sheila; children Derry, Patrick, and Ellen; grandchildren Coen, Grayson, Preston and Blaine, and countless family and chosen family members.

“May there be comfort in knowing that someone so special will never be forgotten”

– Julie Herbert

Friends and relatives are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial celebrating Derry’s life on Monday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Georgetown (23 Church St.).

In Lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Our Vision and the Lion’s Club.

