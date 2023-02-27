The following story is compiled from a press release from the Wilton Woman’s Club.

Tickets are now on sale for the Wilton Woman’s Club 14th Annual Fashion Show Fundraiser being held on Thursday, April 27, from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m., at Rolling Hills Country Club. This year’s event will benefit the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County.

Tickets can be purchased online on the WWC website now through the April 17 deadline.

This signature Wilton event traditionally ushers in spring, and brings people together for a worthy cause as well as fun entertainment, delicious lunch and an exciting silent auction. Nordstrom is once again the WWC’s partner for this year’s fashion show. Guests will enjoy a luncheon while viewing WWC members modeling spring styles from designers carried by the store.

The WWC Philanthropy Committee co-chairs Clare Murphy and Donna Peterson led the review of numerous local organizations that provide essential services to the Wilton community and beyond. The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County was selected based on need, as higher prices and inflation are causing much more food insecurity throughout Fairfield County.

The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County serves as an efficient and effective provider of nutritious food to non-profit organizations that feed the hungry in Wilton, Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, and Stamford, while seeking to raise awareness of, and promote action to combat, hunger in those communities.

In addition to supplementing the Wilton Food Pantry with fresh produce, meat and poutrly, the Food Bank supports other familiar local organizations including Person to Person, Abilis, Domestic Violence Crisis Centers and the “Backpack Programs” that provide healthy lunches for school children on the weekends. During 2021, the Food Bank distributed more than 1.5 million pounds of food to its member agencies and programs at a savings to them of more than $2.2 million over the wholesale cost of the food.

Kate Lombardo, executive director of the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County, expressed her gratitude to the Wilton Woman’s Club for selecting the organization as this year’s recipient.

“The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County and its Board of Directors are humbled for being chosen by the Wilton Woman’s Club as its beneficiary for this year’s Fashion Show. To see the invisible and feel the intangible is a wonderful gift. On behalf of the agencies and clients we serve, thank you for shining a light on those who are struggling to make ends meet and responding to their needs.”

The WWC has a long-standing tradition of working with the Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County. At the beginning of each week, Woman’s Club volunteers deliver essential frozen meats and assorted fresh produce from the Food Bank to the Wilton Food Pantry. Every month the Wilton Food Pantry serves approximately 350 eligible Wilton residents or 100 households.

“The Food Bank of Lower Fairfield County is able to provide fresh and frozen food, thanks to the awesome Wilton Woman’s Club volunteers, for our clients at our Food Pantry here at Comstock. This is a huge bonus as the cost to us is very low, and our clients appreciate the fresh and frozen options,” Sarah Heath, director of Wilton’s Department of Social Services, said.

Visit the Food Bank of Fairfield County website to learn more about all that the organization does to combat hunger in the local communities. All contributions are welcome at the Wilton Woman’s Club fundraising webpage.

The WWC acknowledged the generosity of the 2023 Fashion Show Fundraiser sponsors: Merit Financial Advisors, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Waveny — Visiting Nurse & Hospice, Aroma Beauty & Wellness Spa, and GOOD Morning Wilton.

The Wilton Woman’s Club was founded in 1966 by a group of women led by Betty Sternad, who had a vision for serving people and groups in Wilton and the surrounding communities, by giving back through philanthropy, education and strengthening the bonds between women. Visit the WWC website for more information and to purchase tickets before the April 17 deadline. Organizers urge the community to register early as tickets typically sell out.