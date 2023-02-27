Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from Feb. 17-23, 2023, Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported just one residential property transferred to a new owner.

No commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Since the start of 2023, the pace of property transfers has slowed from the peaks of 2022. Wilton has not had more than three residential property transfers in any given week since the new year began.

367 New Canaan Road: Jesse Held and Karl E. Hohlman to Ellen Lindgren, for $770,000