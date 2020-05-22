State COVID-19 Update May 21: GOOD Case Stats and DMV Extends Expired Document Waivers

The following is the May 21 summary of the day-to-day newly reported data on cases, deaths, and tests in Connecticut, as reported in the state’s daily update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Of note, Thursday’s case data report from the CT Department of Public Health showed Wilton’s total positive case number had declined by one case to 199, and the number of Wilton resident deaths had also declined. First Selectwoman Lynne Vanderslice noted that the reason the number of cases declined was due to “presumably a corrected address.”

Also striking was another statistic: According to the Hartford Courant, Thursday was “the lowest single-day increase in COVID-19 cases since late March as restaurants and stores began to slowly reopen. The last time Connecticut reported fewer than 200 new cases of the coronavirus was on March 26, according to statistics compiled by The Courant.”

Overall Summary Statewide Total Change Since Yesterday Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases +191 COVID-19-Associated Deaths +53 Patients Currently Hospitalized with COVID-19 -71 COVID-19 Test Reported 196,447

County-by-county breakdown:

County Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19 Hospitalizations Laboratory-Confirmed COVID-19-Associated Deaths Fairfield County

By the Numbers (May 21)

Total Wilton cases (as of May 20): 199 (-1)

Total Wilton fatalities (as of May 20): 36 (-1)

Number of Wilton residents tested (as of May 20): 739

New one-day positive cases in CT residents: 191 May 20: 587 May 19: 314 May 18: 697

Total CT cases: 39,208

COVID-19 tests reported: 196,447 (+5,729) May 20: 190,718 (+5,198) May 19: 185,520 (+7,841) May 18: 177,679 (+7,072)

Total People currently hospitalized: 816 (-76)

Total Fairfield County Hospitalizations: 241 (-31)

Total Fairfield County cases: 14,751 (+32) May 20: 14,719 (+197) May 19: 14,522 (+86) May 18: 14,436 (+188)

Total CT fatalities due to complications from COVID-19: 3,582 (+53) May 20: 3,529 (+57) May 19: 3,472 (+23) May 18: 3,449 (+41)

Total Fairfield County Deaths: 1,180 (+13) May 20: 1,167 (+7) May 19: 1,160 (+7) May 18: 1,153 (+7)



It is important to note that these newly reported updates include data that occurred over the last several days to a week. All data in this report are preliminary, and data for previous dates will be updated as new reports are received and data errors are corrected. Visit the state’s coronavirus webpage for several additional charts and tables containing more data groups, including a town-by-town breakdown of positive cases in each municipality and a breakdown of cases and deaths among age groups.

Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles extends expiring credential deadlines to 180 Days

The Connecticut Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) Thursday announced that as the state continues responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, its previously enacted 90-day extension for Connecticut residents with expiring credentials is being extended to a total of 180 days. Eligible DMV credentials that expire between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020 are automatically covered by this extension.

In addition to extending the expiration date of DMV credentials, late fees associated with eligible expired credentials will be waived during the time period of the extension for qualifying credentials.

Deadlines have been extended for the following DMV-related items:

All Licenses, Permits and Identification Cards : Lengthens the credential extension to 180 days for credentials that expire between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020.

: Lengthens the credential extension to 180 days for credentials that expire between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020. All Registrations Including International Registration Plan (IRP) and Boat Registrations : For credentials expiring between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020, credentials will be extended by 180 days from the expiration date.

: For credentials expiring between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020, credentials will be extended by 180 days from the expiration date. Emissions Testing and Retesting : For test due dates that fall between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020, the due date will be extended by 180 days from the emissions expiration date.

: For test due dates that fall between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020, the due date will be extended by 180 days from the emissions expiration date. Permanent Disability Placard : Any permanent disability placard that expires at the same time as a credential that is subject to a 180-day extension, will be extended by 180 days.

: Any permanent disability placard that expires at the same time as a credential that is subject to a 180-day extension, will be extended by 180 days. Business Licenses : For credentials expiring between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020, credentials will be extended by 180 days from the expiration date.

: For credentials expiring between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020, credentials will be extended by 180 days from the expiration date. Temporary Registrations : Temporary registrations obtained after March 10, 2020 are extended by 180 days.

: Temporary registrations obtained after March 10, 2020 are extended by 180 days. Temporary (Paper) Licenses : Expiration dates will be extended by 180 days for all temporary (paper) licenses obtained after March 10, 2020.

: Expiration dates will be extended by 180 days for all temporary (paper) licenses obtained after March 10, 2020. Flashing Light Permits : Expiration dates between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020 are extended by 180 days.

: Expiration dates between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020 are extended by 180 days. New Residents : For any person who moved to Connecticut after March 10, 2020, the deadline for obtaining a license, registration, or emissions inspection in Connecticut will be extended by 180 days.

: For any person who moved to Connecticut after March 10, 2020, the deadline for obtaining a license, registration, or emissions inspection in Connecticut will be extended by 180 days. Suspension Related Matters : Suspensions that take effect between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020 will be delayed by 180 days as a result of failure to attend an Operator Retraining or Child Safety Seat Program, or nonpayment of fees due to a returned check or rejected payment.

: Suspensions that take effect between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020 will be delayed by 180 days as a result of failure to attend an Operator Retraining or Child Safety Seat Program, or nonpayment of fees due to a returned check or rejected payment. VIN Verification : Waived until September 10, 2020.

: Waived until September 10, 2020. School Bus Proficiency Tests : Extends the validity of school bus proficiency tests that are due between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020 by 180 days.

: Extends the validity of school bus proficiency tests that are due between March 10, 2020 and June 30, 2020 by 180 days. Ignition Interlock Devices: Waives violations and penalties associated with failing to meet 30-day recalibration of ignition interlock devices until September 10, 2020.

For updates and more information about the DMV credential extensions, visit CTDMV.info. For questions, residents can call 860-263-5700 or 1-800-842-8222.

Connecticut Department of Social Services preparing online access to food with SNAP benefits

The Connecticut Department of Social Services is working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service, the state’s electronic benefit transfer (EBT) vendor, and participating food retailers to implement SNAP online purchasing in Connecticut.

Federal approval of the state’s plan was received May 20, and system testing is scheduled to be completed on May 29. The beginning of online food purchasing is tentatively scheduled for June 2. When activated, enrollees will be able to use SNAP benefits on their EBT card to purchase eligible food items online for delivery or curbside pickup at participating food retailers.

Participating food retailers to start are Amazon, including Amazon Pantry and Amazon Fresh; 12 Walmart stores (click here for list); and Wakefern Food Corp., which has 22 participating ShopRite stores in state (click here for list).

Based on successful system testing, online SNAP access is currently scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 2, with all participating outlets online by June 3. A full schedule and contact points will be announced closer to June 2.

To read the federal approval announcement, click here. For more information about the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program in Connecticut, visit www.ct.gov/snap.

Connecticut Department of Labor notifying more than 75,000 individuals about potential eligibility for extended unemployment benefits

Leadership at the Connecticut Department of Labor today announced that the agency is planning to mail instruction letters this Friday to approximately 77,000 individuals in the state who have been identified as potentially eligible to apply for 13 weeks of emergency extended unemployment benefits.

Labor Commissioner Kurt Westby said that the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) included an extension of the 26 weeks of regular state unemployment insurance to 39 weeks through the Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC) program. PEUC could be retroactive to March 29, 2020 and will be in effect through December 26, 2020. Weekly PEUC benefits are based on wage history using the same formula for determining state unemployment insurance benefit amounts. It also includes the additional $600 Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefit.

The notifications will include instructions on steps that potentially eligible claimants will need to follow to receive the emergency extended benefits.

For more information on this announcement, read the press release issued today by the Connecticut Department of Labor.