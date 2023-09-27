“GOOD Home” is a biweekly sponsored column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal of saving homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.

Have you thought about the fire safety risks that arise during the fall? As the leaves turn from green to orange, the weather cools, and you start preparing for the cold season ahead. You’re excited about Halloween and can’t wait to start decorating your home. Here are a few important fire safety tips to keep in mind:

Change smoke/carbon detector batteries and test the alarms.

When Daylight Savings Time begins and ends, it’s a good idea to change your smoke and carbon monoxide detector batteries. This ensures the alarms don’t fail when you turn the heat on in your home. Don’t forget to also test the smoke alarms after changing the batteries. Check that all fire extinguishers are in working order when you adjust the clocks each season.

Fully check and service your heating devices before cranking up the heat:

Have your HVAC system inspected, cleaned, and serviced by a certified HVAC contractor. Check and replace furnace filters with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. Learn more HVAC maintenance tips.

inspected, cleaned, and serviced by a certified HVAC contractor. Check and replace furnace filters with high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. Learn more HVAC maintenance tips. If you use space heaters, ensure there is at least three feet of space around them. Don’t place fabrics on space heaters to dry, and turn heaters off when going to bed. Check out more space heater safety tips.

If you’ve got a fireplace, hire a professional chimney sweep to inspect and clean your chimney. Keep flammable objects at least three feet away from the fireplace and install a mesh metal screen around it. Here are more fireplace safety guidelines.

Halloween safety

Can’t wait to decorate your home and mastermind scary costumes for Halloween? Remember that Halloween safety comes first. Keep decorations away from open flames and other heat sources, and use battery-operated lights instead of candles in jack-o-lanterns. We strongly advise you not to use real candles for decorating your home, but if you do, here are essential candle safety tips.

Outdoor fire risks

As leaves and other flammable debris build up around your home, make it a habit to remove them periodically. Prune trees and rake up leaves and twigs. Don’t store fuel in your home or garage. Keep your roof, gutters, and downspouts clear of debris and remove fuel from lawnmowers before storing them for winter.

Create a fire escape plan

Create a fire escape plan and practice it regularly. Say a fire breaks out at 2 a.m. and your smoke alarms wake you and your family up — what do you do? This is when the fire escape plan comes into play. Designate an escape route for each area of your home and establish a meeting place outside. Practice escaping your home while staying low to avoid breathing in smoke. Also, practice escaping through windows using emergency ladders.

Follow these tips, and don’t let a fire ruin your fall. For professional smoke remediation or fire damage repair, contact us, PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield. Look us up on Linkedin, Facebook, or Instagram; call us at 475.277.2400; or email us.