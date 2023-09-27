Come one, Come all! Guests are cordially invited to stop by the Open House at Hurlbutt Street Schoolhouse on Sunday, Oct. 1 from 2-4 p.m. (scheduled to coincide with Ambler Farm Day, which is happening right down the road on the same afternoon, 12-4 p.m.).

Visitors will get a look at the well-preserved one-room schoolhouse, which was built in 1834 and provided education for children in grades 1-8 for the next 100 years.

See the desks lined up with the potbelly stove for warmth, authentic pictures lining the walls and costumes. The blackboard at the front of the room quotes, “Busy People are Happy People.”

Guests may get a chance to ring the school bell that summoned the children to school with their schoolbooks, lunches and wood for the fire.

Step back into simpler times when Wilton’s ancestors were educated in this one-room schoolhouse.