Wilton U10 Girls Finish Triumphant

Wilton U10 girls, Team Reign, coached by Elizabeth Lamond, made the best of a rainy weekend when coming out against Monroe Soccer Club on Sunday, Sept. 24 at Hurlbutt Fields. The girls took the momentum from the previous weekend and came out looking for a win.

While the first half saw both Wilton and Monroe putting up strong competition, it ended with a halftime score of 2-0, Monroe leading. Wilton came out with a fire inside in the second half, with Hailey Vagner scoring Wilton’s first goal. Back in the game, Wilton was inspired, and Madeline Hickey scored a second goal, after a strong drive down the field. With the game all tied up and a few injury delays, Hickey scored the winning goal in the last minutes.

Both of Wilton’s goalies did a great job, with numerous saves. Teagan Reilly started the game as goalie and Carolyn Queally took over in goal in the second half. The entire roster — Ceci Jacobi, Queally, Elaina Murphy, Vagner, Hickey, Maeve Reilly, Natalie Stoeffel, Sadie Newton (currently injured), Teagan Reilly and Wesley Robinson — all truly worked together for the win. The nail-biter of a game finished with Wilton triumphant at 3-2.

2014 Wilton Soccer Girls Off and Running

The Wilton Soccer 2014 Girls squad opened league play with two solid performances.

In week one, the team traveled to rival Westport where they came home with a hard-fought 4-2 victory.

Wilton goals were scored by Riane Libertiny, Reagan Griffiths (2) and Chloe Partenza, while midfielders Alexis Chute, Piper Chaney, Elizabeth Mims and Lauren Tatkow kept the pressure on all game with great dribbling and passing.

On the defensive side of the field, Lisette Boehling, Taylor Kear and Kyla Sullivan limited Westport’s attempts time and again.

The goalkeeping duo of Mims and Boehling made many excellent saves to keep Westport off the scoreboard.

The team followed up the win at Westport with another strong outing against neighbor and rival Weston. The game was tightly contested and a back-and-forth affair.

Wilton took a 1-0 lead into halftime off a goal by Libertiny.

Chaney, Sullivan, Boehling and Kear controlled the middle of the field, consistently tackling the ball away and pushing it back into the offensive half.

The second-half intensity picked up with both teams trading shots on goal. Weston scored to tie the game early in the half and then quickly added a go-ahead goal with about eight minutes remaining.

The Wilton side showed great resilience and continued to push forward in search of the equalizer with Tatkow, Mims, Griffiths and Chute connecting passes and creating chances on goal. The Angels finally pulled even when Partenza found the net with about five minutes remaining to knot the score at 2-2.

Again, Mims and Boehling took turns skillfully protecting the goal. The final minutes of the game were frenetic as each team worked hard to secure the win with up-and-back runs. Eventually, the clock ran out and the final whistle blew, ending the game in a tie. The teams demonstrated their usual great sportsmanship, congratulating each other on a fantastic performance.

The Wilton girls head to Greenwich on Saturday, Sept. 30 for their next league matchup of this 2023 fall season.