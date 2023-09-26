To celebrate GOOD Morning Wilton‘s 10th Anniversary, we’re revisiting some of our favorite stories and subjects and updating readers on where they are and what they’re doing now.

Seven years ago, we profiled Dr. Patrick Buckley, when he opened his own physical therapy practice, Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy. He already had a following of patient-fans from when he worked for a larger corporate medical system before going out on his own; since then his practice has grown by leaps and bounds.

His wife, Lauren Buckley, worked in the Wilton Public Schools for several years as a counselor, and has her own legion of Wilton families who have been grateful for her work with their children.

Today we’re checking in as both Buckleys are taking bigger steps forward right here in Wilton: Lauren is opening a private counseling practice, located within Pat’s Dynamic Edge office suite. And as for Pat, he’s expanding and revolutionizing the services he provides with a Wilton-first.

Located in a small plaza at 396 Danbury Rd., a husband and wife team is making waves in the world of health and wellness. Pat and Lauren Buckley are each the owners of a healthcare businesses that caters to the physical and emotional well-being of the Wilton community. With a combined experience of over two decades in their respective fields, the Buckleys are offering their expertise as part of a comprehensive approach to mental and physical wellbeing.

The duo emphasized that they are just like any other couple, and they bring their humanity and understanding to their practices.

Couples’ Therapy and Postpartum Support at Quiet Light Counseling

Lauren Buckley, LPC, NCC

Mental health professional Lauren Buckley has a wealth of experience as a counselor with a background in serving Fairfield County’s public schools. After a 13-year career as a school counselor, including a posting with Wilton Public Schools, She is now embarking on her private practice journey with the start of Quiet Light Counseling.

Lauren’s decision to open her own counseling practice was fueled by a desire to transition from working with children to focusing on adults, particularly couples and those experiencing postpartum challenges.

Her passion for helping couples navigate the complexities of parenthood, along with her own experience with postpartum challenges, led Lauren to specialize in couples counseling and postpartum therapy.

“I had my own experience with postpartum about 10 years ago, and it was so hard to find someone who is specialized in postpartum, and I know it still is,” she explained. Her practice is rooted in providing support and understanding to individuals during significant life transitions, from pregnancy to new parenthood, where she finds that both young mothers and fathers often face new challenges.

“Moms were always looked at as the primary caregiver, and with almost every mom I work with, I feel that the dad is equally a partner. I think roles have shifted so much. And the more research that’s coming out on perinatal mood and anxiety disorders is showing that dads can actually have postpartum depression and postpartum anxiety. It’s a different rate than what we’re seeing with moms. But they’re also affected and the same issues that are affecting moms are affecting dads too,” Lauren said.

As for what advice she would provide to new mothers who are struggling but may not feel ready to seek help (or know where to start), Lauren would encourages new mothers to look to organizations like Postpartum Support International, emphasizing that one in five new mothers experiences some form of perinatal mood and anxiety disorder — and that there are lifelines available for those in need of support.

Kristin Csordas, Head Physical Therapy Aide, works on a patient

Physiotherapy studio at Dynamic Edge Credit: GOOD Morning Wilton

CTN Cryotherapy Device with attached screens at Dynamic Edge

Wilton’s First in Cryotherapy: Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy

Patrick Buckley, PT, DPT

Shifting to the physical side of healthcare, Pat Buckley owns Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy, a physical therapy practice that offers everything from post-surgical rehabilitation to its newest offering, cryotherapy. Pat’s journey began in 2011 when he started working as a physical therapist. After reaching the position of clinic director in a corporate practice, Pat decided to branch out on his own, founding Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy in 2016.

Since then, Pat said Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy has become known for its commitment to personalized care and a comprehensive approach to physical therapy.

In addition to traditional physical therapy services, the practice offers an array of innovative wellness options, including cryotherapy, compression therapy, and soon-to-be-added infrared sauna therapy.

According to Pat, cryotherapy, in particular, has gained increased attention for its potential benefits in pain management, inflammation reduction, and even mental health improvement.

“There’s a lot of mental health benefits to deliberate cold exposure, including depression, anxiety, and mood. Those can all be affected by being in deliberate cold exposure environments,” he said.

As of now, Dynamic Edge Physiotherapy is the only cryotherapy provider in Wilton. The treatment is administered using an all-electric cryotherapy machine, rather than a nitrogen-based cryotherapy tank. Wearing something like a simple bathing suit, with their hands and feet protected by special gloves and slippers, patients stand enclosed in the unit, with their heads outside, and the tank air is set at around -200 degrees Fahrenheit for the roughly two- to three-minute session. Patients can view tropical beach scenes on a computer screen to help distract from the chilly submersion.

In addition to its benefits in pain management and inflammation reduction, Pat described how that cold exposure and cryotherapy, in particular, can have a positive impact on the human body.

“There’s an immune system boost. And with your brown fat activation — which is kind of like these cells within our body that are living within our adipose tissue, our fat tissue — they create heat. And by creating heat, they burn calories. So just by getting in a cryotherapy machine for a few minutes a day, you’re burning 300 to 500 calories for the next couple of hours,” Pat explained.

A Synergy of Support: The Buckley Partnership

The Buckleys’ union extends beyond their marriage and into their businesses, offering a blend of well-rounded healthcare services. They say their practices complement each other in unexpected ways, with clients benefiting from a holistic approach to their well-being. Their shared committment is to help individuals and families in Wilton and the surrounding areas lead healthier and more fulfilling lives.

When asked what else Pat wanted the public to know about his practice, he smiled and shifted the focus on Lauren, saying he simply wants everyone to know how proud he was of what she was also able to accomplish in their shared space.

Their mutual support doesn’t stop at the office doors. As a couple where both members work in healthcare, they understand the emotional challenges that come with their professions. Lauren and Pat described the many ways they provide each other with unwavering support and patience, that allow them to navigate the demanding aspects of their careers while maintaining a strong and loving family life.

“The burnout rates are very high, especially in the healthcare fields, for physical therapists and for counselors, because we’re just deep in it right? Every day. And just being able to talk to somebody who understands, and to simply understand each other is incredible,” Pat said.