To the Wilton Community:

Throughout the year, Wilton Youth Council (WYC) offers educational programs, youth activities and community capacity building to promote the well-being of Wilton’s students. Our community, parent and student programs are long-standing and valuable traditions in Wilton and we need your help to continue them.

As a primarily volunteer-led non-profit organization, our work cannot take place without the support of the Wilton community. We are not funded by either the Town of Wilton or the Wilton Public Schools. WYC relies on Wilton residents and sponsors to contribute both financially and with the gift of time: without these contributions, our organization cannot sustain itself.

Most of you have likely had a member of your household attend a WYC program at some point in time, even if they didn’t know they were attending a WYC event. Our broad range of programming includes:

Ski trips run by Middlebrook School’s Youth to Youth

Color Dash at Middlebrook

Moving Up Night for parents of rising ninth graders

Class Projects parent socials

PGP (Post Grad Party)

Parent education programs on topics such as Parenting Kids in a Digital World and Recreational Cannabis: What Families Should Know

Screening of “Chasing Childhood”

Lenore Skenazy’s laughter-filled presentations to parents

Wilton Youth Council needs your help to continue bringing these programs to our kids, parents and community members. Your leadership. Your expertise. Your time. Your financial support.

To volunteer your time: We are actively seeking board members to help set the course for years to come as Wilton youth — like those around the globe — face a mental health crisis unlike any we’ve undergone previously. Your background need not be in mental health; you simply need to be ready to contribute your time and skills to help us develop and execute our programs. Some of the key roles we are looking to fill include:

Treasurer and Finance Committee

Marketing and Social Media

Fundraising and Event Planning

Parent Education Co-chairs

To explore opportunities within the organization, please email Caroline Unger to arrange a meeting to discuss your background, areas of interest and how you could most meaningfully contribute to the organization. To learn more about our organization, visit our website. We can’t wait to work with you!

To contribute financially: To contribute to WYC, please visit our website. If you are connected to a local business or organization that would be interested in sponsoring WYC, please reach out to Chandra Ring, WYC Executive Director via email.

Thank you to the entire town of Wilton for your support — we look forward to continuing to deliver programming to support Wilton’s youth, parents, and community.

Chandra Ring

Wilton Youth Council Executive Director

Laure Friedman

Kim Hall

Deborah List

Carolyn Lyon

Susan Rappaport

Caroline Unger

Wilton Youth Council Board of Directors