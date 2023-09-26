[WHS sports results, stories and updates, along with a photo, can be submitted via GMW‘s “Submit a Story” link by noon on Friday of each week (we cannot accept submissions via email).]

This week’s “Warrior Sports Week on GMW” features the Wilton High School football team‘s exciting win under the Friday night lights and bringing its record to 3-0. Alex K. and his team also have reports from field hockey, boys soccer and the WHS Athletic Department’s “FAN Fest”.

Further down below, boys golf Coach Jack Majesky writes in two matches last week, which the Warriors split.

And finally, Gretchen McMahon returns with sports photos from the week.

Warrior Sports Week

Gretchen McMahon Photos

Lauren Moe pulls the ball away from the sideline as a Greenwich player looks on. Wilton fell to Greenwich 1-4 Wednesday Sept. 20 at Memorial Stadium. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

Wilton boys soccer co captain David Unruh beats Danbury to the ball in 0-0 tie Saturday, Sept. 23 in the rain at Lilly Field. Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

WIlton swim captains Aanya Kongettira, Sophia Gimby and Phoebe Braggare all smiles before they faced Westhill Wednesday, Sept. 20 at home for a 96-66 win Credit: Gretchen McMahon Photography

WHS Boys Golf

WHS Survives Tight Match Over Fairfield Warde, 164-167

The Wilton High School boys golf team survived FCIAC match 6, a finish deemed closer than the final score. Hosting the Fairfield Warde Mustangs over the more difficult outgoing nine of Rolling Hills Country Club, the depth of the Warriors’ six-player team proved the deciding factor to a mere three-stroke advantage, 164-167.

Wilton co-captains Hudson Hagmann and Thomas Rogozinski led Warrior returns with cards reading 38 and 39 respectively. Hagmann’s shot of the day was saved for The Hills’ eighth hole, a par 4 over a two-level fairway of 440 yards, appropriately graded #1 Handicap. His tee shot came to rest 173 yards from the flagstick and on a 10-degree slope leading to the lower final fairway. Into facing wind gusts with altitude and a downhill hooded club face, he elected a 7 iron. The swing was flush contact and sure trajectory to the putting surface, 10 feet short of the ultimate target. Slightly uphill and right to left, his 3rd stroke found the cup.

Rogo arrived on the third tee standing two under par. A fast start was initiated by a perfect drawing fairway wood tee ball on the par 5 first, a double dogleg, left then sharp right, of 509 yards. His second was to a right rough leave of 80. His 54-degree wedge to a sloping back to front green was hole high and 15 feet distant left. The left-to-right putt was dead center. Building, the second hole, a 353-yard straightaway par 4 was negotiated with a drive covering all but 75 yards of the test. The same wedge was employed again, and Thomas had his club distances ingrained — hole high once more, this time 10 feet right. The putt? No problem

With each of the captains playing competitors exactly duplicating their own scoring totals, the victory decision would belong to their teammates. The Warriors yet to complete play were up to the challenge. Senior Drew Lane signed for 42; Jake Schlack a 44, Griffin Kovach and Tucker Farrell 45s.

The Wilton win moved the team’s FCIAC Conference record to 5-0-1.

Wilton falls to the Tigers, 158-161

On a sun-filled mid-September Thursday afternoon (Sept. 21) the WHS boys golf team traveled to nearby Silver Spring Country Club to match ball-striking talents with its counterpart from Ridgefield. Sporting an undefeated record of five wins and one tie, the Warriors got a frown from the golf gods, who suggested a learning experience instead. In a closely contested match through the final foursome, the Tigers of Ridgefield, arch-rivals, prevailed by three strokes, 158-161.

Lane, swinging from the left side and recording sub-par scoring on the Springs’ second, fourth and fifth holes, led his team in returns with a solid 3 over par 38. Rogozinski followed, posting 39, and subsequent 42s from Farrell, Hagmann, and Kovach completed the team total.