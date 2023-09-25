135 Highfield Rd. was one of five properties that changed hands during the week ending Sept. 21, 2023

Each week the Wilton Town Clerk’s office releases data for the prior week’s real estate transactions. For the one-week period from September 15-21, 2023Town Clerk Lori Kaback reported five properties changed hands. 

The transactions involved four single-family homes and one undeveloped lot. All five properties sold for under $1 million.

No condominiums or commercial properties changed hands during the one-week period.

Important: Please note the Town Clerk’s report contains limited information. For details, please read the document on file in the Wilton Town Clerk’s office. These land transfer reports are available on the town website.

GMW makes an effort to find current photos, from recent real estate listings, websites such as Zillow.com, or mapping services such as Google Maps. In some cases, photos may be from previous real estate listings, or from town appraisal/land records.

8 Tanners Drive (2.05-acre lot): CG Homes Five, LLC, to Anthony J. and Jennifer H. Annunziata, for $405,000

206 Sharp Hill Road: Daniel and Colleen Tran to Dylan LLC, for $780,000

135 Highfield Road: David Leo Hough to Reed C. and Anika M. Deluca, for $985,000

14 Crowne Pond Lane: Mohammad Kafi and Farnoush Mohammadi to Khan Furqan Anwar, for $970,000

247 Canaan Road: James H. Newhouse and Kathryn J. Campbell to Jonathan Robert Fay and Alice C. Fay, for $623,247

