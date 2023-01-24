GOOD Home is a biweekly column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.

Each year, we strive to better ourselves by making and keeping a new set of resolutions. If you already know your New Year’s Resolutions, have you added some home maintenance projects to the list? Considering that we spend about 90% of our time in our homes (or even more over the last couple of years!), it’s a great idea to invest some energy into improving them. Here are a few ways to make your home safer and more comfortable in the upcoming year:

Reduce energy use by sealing and insulating the ducts from your heating and cooling system.

Ductwork can be found in hard-to-reach places, such as crawl spaces, attics and inside walls, so try to focus on those that are the most accessible first. Use duct sealants and fiberglass insulation – found at most hardware stores. This article provides more tips for cutting energy costs.

Improve indoor air quality by maintaining your HVAC system and changing furnace filters regularly.

Ventilate your kitchen and bathroom to reduce humidity and airborne pollutants. Use low-VOC paints on walls for a fresher home. If you have a fireplace, use real firewood instead of pressed wood which usually contains formaldehyde. More tips on how to keep indoor air fresh here.

Unclutter your home room by room.

Start with one area (such as the basement) and use boxes to organize your items by category. If you need extra storage space, use the spaces between wall studs or under the stairs. Consider investing in extra cabinets or even shoe organizers to store household items.

Reduce water use in the home by installing EPA-certified WaterSense products.

Another water-saving product worth mentioning is the low-flow showerhead, which reduces water flow while keeping the pressure high. If you have a pre-1994 toilet, consider replacing it with a low-flow toilet that requires just one gallon of water when flushed.

Drain a quart of water from your water heater every 3 months or so.

Attach a hose to the drain valve at the bottom of the heater and drain the water into a bucket or other recipient. This task will reduce the amount of sediment that built up in the water tank, prolonging the life of the heater.

Of course, you can always add other home maintenance project tasks to the resolutions list. Walk around the house and inspect every structural or mechanical aspect until you find something that could use some improvement.