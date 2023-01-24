Every January for the last three decades, the Wilton Kiwanis Club has offered citrus — oranges, grapefruits and clementines — for sale to raise funds for local charities. Recently the Kiwanis have added the very popular See’s Chocolates to that lineup. The deadline for ordering any fruits or candies this year is Thursday, Feb. 2. Orders can be placed on the Kiwanis website.

Credit: Contributed / Wilton Kiwanis Club

The Citrus Sale has traditionally been the Kiwanis’ largest fundraiser, although the popular Pumpkin Sale each fall is starting to challenge for the top stop. Over the years the Citrus Sale has been responsible for raising hundreds of thousands of dollars the Kiwanis Club then donates to worthy Wilton-area nonprofits.

Kiwanis vice president Jerry Sprole leads the Citrus Drive and is excited about upgrades to this year’s product offering.

“We have new vendors, thanks to Kiwanian Joe Fiteni who has secured procurement, that provide quality citrus, and what we sell is guaranteed to please. Additionally, by ordering early, in time for Valentine’s Day, See’s Chocolate in heart-shape packaging is also available as gifts for loved ones.”

Kiwanis members recommend ordering now, before it’s too late.

Orders will be ready for pick-up at the Wilton Historical Society (224 Danbury Rd.), on Feb. 10-12. (Friday, Feb. 10 and Sunday, Feb. 12, 12-5 p.m.; Saturday, Feb. 11, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.).