Celebrate Valentine’s Day in the comfort of Wilton’s historic community theater. On Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m., grab loved ones and head to the Wilton Playshop for an intimate evening of heart-warming and toe-tapping acoustic love songs. LOVE, Acoustic Style will feature all local talent including members of the all-star cover band Captain Obvious. A Valentine’s reception will follow and “B” Chic boutique will be selling Valentine’s gifts before and after the concert.

