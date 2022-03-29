sponsored post

Spring is notorious for its unpredictable weather, particularly in Fairfield and Westchester Counties. In spring, the combination of heavy rains and rapid snow thaw can result in severe home flooding.

Spring flooding can also be caused by thawing permafrost and geothermal heat flux. Thawing permafrost causes ground instability and increases landslide risks. In high-latitude regions, geothermal heat flux, which is the flow of hot groundwater from rivers or lakes to the glaciers above, causes ice melting and spring flooding as well.

With the spring flood season about to begin, PuroClean wants our community members to be prepared. Flooding can pose risks not just for homes — but also for health. Floodwater contamination is common after heavy rains, which can cause illnesses due to bacteria or other contaminants coming into contact with people or entering the food chain through contaminated water.

Our family has personally dealt with three floods in Stamford over the years and with it comes a deep feeling of helplessness. But there are ways to prepare your home for the spring thaw and prevent water damage. We have compiled some spring flooding prevention and preparation tips to help ensure that your home and those in it stay safe this spring.

5 Spring Flooding Prevention and Preparation Tips for Homeowners

Spring flooding is largely preventable by taking some simple precautions. Although thawing snow and heavy rains won’t stop, taking the necessary steps can prevent the water from getting into and damaging your home. Here are 5 spring flooding prevention tips for homeowners:

1. Create an Emergency Spring Flood Plan

The first step to spring flood prevention is having an emergency spring flood plan in place. A spring flood plan should cover the actions you’ll take if your home floods. Be sure to include steps to take immediately in the situation, identify a meeting place, and provide information about who to contact. Practice the plan with your family, so everyone is prepared.

2. Check Your Insurance Policy

Homeowners who live in a flood risk area should take the time to check their insurance policies and make sure they are covered for spring flooding. Most insurance companies do not automatically cover floods; knowing this before a flood occurs can be a tremendous help. Many plans can take 30 days to go into effect, so don’t put it off too long, or it may be too late.

3. Install French Drains or Sump Pump

French drains, also known as weeping tiles, are a great spring flood prevention tool that helps divert water away from homes and other buildings. Sump pumps work by diverting water away from the house foundation while keeping the basement dry. Preparation is just as important for spring flooding prevention.

4. Check and Clear Drains and Gutters

Your spring flooding prevention plan should include:

Checking all the drains on your property.

Making sure that gutters and storm drains are not blocked, as well as downspouts that carry water away from the foundation.

Keeping sandbags available in case of a sudden and torrential spring storm.

5. Install Flood Detection Sensors

Spring flooding is particularly difficult because it can come with little to no warning. Having a spring flood detection sensor installed allows you the security of knowing when spring flooding occurs, even if you are not home at the time. This kind of spring flood awareness system will give you peace of mind, even if your house floods.

Nobody can forecast the weather, but we do have the ability to take precautions to safeguard ourselves. Following these spring flooding prevention measures may help you avoid anxiety and stress during harsh spring storms. However, keep in mind that even the best precautions aren’t guaranteed and water damage is still possible. Our water damage restoration experts are available 24/7 to assist. Look us up on Linkedin, Facebook, or Instagram; call us at 475.277.2400; or email us.