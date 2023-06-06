“GOOD Home” is a biweekly sponsored column published in partnership with PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield about home safety, maintenance, weather preparedness, and damage prevention, with the goal to save homeowners from the hassle and headaches of severe property damage. Located in south Wilton (24 Danbury Rd., Suite 204), PuroClean provides 24/7 water damage remediation, fire and smoke restoration, and mold and biohazard removal services to the Fairfield County community and across southwest CT and Northeastern Westchester County.

Water damage is a fate that most homeowners experience and it can range from minor discoloration to significant structural damage. It can be difficult to determine how long it’s been present, as some problem signs are not immediately visible. In area like ours, Fairfield and Westchester Counties, where we are affected by Hurricanes, snowstorms and often intense rainstorms. We are no strangers to water intruding through our building envelopes.

If you suspect your home may have suffered from water damage, assessing it to determine when it occurred is important so it’s addressed accordingly. Even the slightest mishap can affect your home. We’ve compiled the following information to help you understand potential causes and what you can monitor if you spot something amiss.

What Is Water Damage?

Water damage refers to any damage to a property or its contents due to water intrusion. When water makes its way indoors, leaks, floods, burst pipes, and heavy rainfall are to blame. Consistent standing water can also lead to damage. It can affect multiple surfaces and materials, including walls, floors, ceilings, furniture, and electronic equipment.

Water damage can be classified into three categories:

Category 1 refers to clean water that does not pose a health risk to humans. Water from a broken supply line or a malfunctioning appliance is grouped in this category. Category 2 refers to gray water containing contaminants that may cause illness if ingested. This may include water from washing machines, dishwashers, or toilet overflows. Category 3 refers to black water containing highly contaminated and hazardous materials, such as sewage, and can cause severe illness or death if ingested. Floodwaters or water from sewage backups are classified in this category.

What Are the Potential Causes of Water Damage?

Because of its many ways to inflict structural damage, water damage is one of the most common and destructive issues homeowners and property managers encounter. It can also result in serious health hazards if left untreated. There are several potential causes of damage that homeowners and property managers should keep in mind.

Plumbing Issues: The most common cause of water damage is plumbing issues. Leaky pipes, broken water lines, or faulty appliances like water heaters, washing machines, and dishwashers may malfunction and cause water-related problems. A small leak can lead to significant water damage if left untreated, as water can seep into the walls and floors, leading to mold growth and compromising a property’s structural integrity.

The most common cause of water damage is plumbing issues. Leaky pipes, broken water lines, or faulty appliances like water heaters, washing machines, and dishwashers may malfunction and cause water-related problems. A small leak can lead to significant water damage if left untreated, as water can seep into the walls and floors, leading to mold growth and compromising a property’s structural integrity. Natural Disasters: Natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, and heavy rainfall can cause severe damage. Heavy rains can lead to flooding, and hurricanes often bring storm surges, which can impact property. Additionally, floodwaters contain harmful contaminants and pollutants that are unsafe for human health.

A natural disaster, like a hurricane, can cause roof damage, allowing water to enter the home. Credit: contributed / PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield

Faulty Roofing: Roof leaks are another common cause of water damage. If your roof has missing or broken shingles or tiles or the flashing around the chimney needs repair, water can seep into the attic and affect ceilings, walls, and floors.

Roof leaks are another common cause of water damage. If your roof has missing or broken shingles or tiles or the flashing around the chimney needs repair, water can seep into the attic and affect ceilings, walls, and floors. HVAC Systems: Heating, ventilating, and air-conditioning (HVAC) systems, such as cooling units and heaters, are another cause. When they aren’t functioning correctly, a unit’s condensation line can get clogged, causing water to flow into the property. A leaking or broken heater in an attic or basement can be especially concerning since the water damage directly impacts the property’s interior.

A clogged HVAC system can create leaks and eventual damage. Credit: contributed / PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield

Appliance Malfunction: Malfunctioning appliances like refrigerators and freezers can become waterlogged. Water lines connecting to these appliances can leak or break, damaging the floors and walls.

Malfunctioning appliances like refrigerators and freezers can become waterlogged. Water lines connecting to these appliances can leak or break, damaging the floors and walls. Clogged Gutters: When gutters become clogged, they can’t sustain the weight of the water they’re supposed to collect. The overflow can spill onto the roof and damage ceilings, walls, and flooring.

When gutters become clogged, they can’t sustain the weight of the water they’re supposed to collect. The overflow can spill onto the roof and damage ceilings, walls, and flooring. Human Error: We aren’t always perfect. Forgetting to turn off a faucet or stepping out of the bathroom when filling your tub can potentially lead to a water damage disaster.

By being aware of the potential causes and taking preventative measures, homeowners and property managers can minimize their risk of experiencing a disaster. Regular maintenance ensures that all plumbing systems function correctly and that HVAC units are well-maintained.

How to Tell if Water Damage Is New or Old

It’s often difficult to pinpoint water damage, especially if it’s older and has had time to dry. One of the most critical steps in dealing with it is determining the age of the water damage. Here are some tips on how to tell if water damage is new or old.

Study the House’s History and Its Building Materials : Different types of materials will interact with water damage in varying ways. For instance, thick paint and tiles trap water more efficiently than thin ones. Even the slightest amount of water can impact these materials immediately. Knowing what comprises your home is helpful because water affects certain building materials differently. For instance, if your property contains tile, brick, or another hard substance, and they’re showing signs of water damage, chances are the damage has been there for a while.

: Different types of materials will interact with water damage in varying ways. For instance, thick paint and tiles trap water more efficiently than thin ones. Even the slightest amount of water can impact these materials immediately. Knowing what comprises your home is helpful because water affects certain building materials differently. For instance, if your property contains tile, brick, or another hard substance, and they’re showing signs of water damage, chances are the damage has been there for a while. Do a Mold Inspection: Mold growth can increase in areas that have been affected by water damage. If mold grows in an area damaged by water, water damage is likely old. However, if you see water damage but no mold, it could be a sign that the damage is new. Identifying mold on the spot of water damage means that the damage is at least two or three days old and didn’t just happen overnight. You won’t want to touch it now; instead, call a professional mold remediation company to determine if it may have spread elsewhere.

Older water damage can develop rings on the ceiling. Credit: contributed / PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield

Check for Water Rings and Water Stains : A dark spot or stain on the ceiling or walls indicates freshness, while older water damage can develop rings on the wall or ceiling. The more rings there are, the older the water damage is. As the circles change colors, it can indicate whether the water is wet, dry, or has been there for a long time. Rings occur most often when the water leak is occasional, such as a spot beneath a roof leak that only gets wet when it rains.

: A dark spot or stain on the ceiling or walls indicates freshness, while older water damage can develop rings on the wall or ceiling. The more rings there are, the older the water damage is. As the circles change colors, it can indicate whether the water is wet, dry, or has been there for a long time. Rings occur most often when the water leak is occasional, such as a spot beneath a roof leak that only gets wet when it rains. Look for Warping: Water can cause materials to warp, swell, or buckle. If your wooden floors, walls, or ceiling have started to look misshapen, the water damage is likely old. New water damage may not have had enough time to cause warping, so the damage may be recent if everything appears in good condition.

Buckled wooden floors are a sign of old water damage. Credit: contributed / PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield

Smell for Musty Odors : Water damage can sometimes emit a distinct odor that lingers in the air. If you perceive a musty smell in an area that suffered water damage, the damage is likely old. However, if there is no unpleasant odor, it could mean that the damage is recent.

: Water damage can sometimes emit a distinct odor that lingers in the air. If you perceive a musty smell in an area that suffered water damage, the damage is likely old. However, if there is no unpleasant odor, it could mean that the damage is recent. Check if Rust Is Present: Water causes metal objects to degrade over time. If you spot any traces of rust on metals in an area damaged by water, the water damage is likely old. Water damage that has recently occurred may not have had enough time to cause rusting.

Rust can indicate whether water damage has affected metal objects. Credit: contributed / PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield

Touch to Determine Softness : Water causes materials to become soft or mushy. The water damage is likely new if a wall or ceiling feels soft to the touch. The water damage may be old if everything feels firm and in good condition. Older water damage will create a squishy and mushy feel.

: Water causes materials to become soft or mushy. The water damage is likely new if a wall or ceiling feels soft to the touch. The water damage may be old if everything feels firm and in good condition. Older water damage will create a squishy and mushy feel. Check for Watermarks and Decay: Watermarks can be a good indicator of whether water damage is new or old. Fresh water damage will likely have a noticeable watermark that is still wet. Old water damage may have a watermark, but it will probably be dry and faded. Signs of decay often mean that your property has been exposed to water for a prolonged period. Typically, decay only happens in extreme situations such as flooding. When you notice decay, do not delay taking action.

Determining whether water damage is new or old is essential when dealing with the problem. By examining the affected materials and looking for signs of discoloration, mold, warping, musty odors, rust, softness, and watermarks, you can get a good idea of how long the water damage has been there. Because of its property and health risks, contacting a professional water damage restoration company ensures they will resolve the issue immediately and efficiently.

Contact PuroClean of Wilton | Ridgefield Today for Professional Water Damage Restoration

If you’ve experienced water damage in your residential or commercial property and need expert help, contact PuroClean today. Our licensed professionals specialize in water damage restoration and will work with you to get your home or business back to its pre-loss condition quickly and safely. We use advanced equipment, techniques, and products to target all water-affected areas.

We will restore your property to its pre-loss condition while causing minimal interruption to your daily routine. If you’re dealing with a water damage situation, look us up on Linkedin, Facebook, or Instagram; call us at 475.277.2400; or email us.