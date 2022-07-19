GOOD Home: Pool Safety Checklist [SPONSORED]

sponsored post

Aquatic activities in our backyard pools are a great way to spend time and improve our health. However, keeping everyone safe, especially children, around the pool is a big responsibility. Here are several tips to protect you and your family from swimming pool injuries or other disasters:

Tips For Staying Safe By The Pool

Install a fence around the pool . Prevent children (who are not supervised by a responsible adult) from entering by having a fence installed around it. The fence should be at least 4 feet high and have a self-closing and self-latching gate . Consider installing a gate alarm to alert you if the gate is opened.

. Prevent children (who are not supervised by a responsible adult) from entering by having a fence installed around it. When no one uses the pool, remove ladders or lawn furniture near the fence to prevent kids from climbing over it.

near the fence to prevent kids from climbing over it. In addition to the fence and fence alarm, consider installing an alarm that notifies you when someone enters the pool.

that notifies you when someone enters the pool. Install a cover that covers the pool entirely. When the pool is in use, remove the cover altogether to prevent kids or pets from being trapped underneath it.

that covers the pool entirely. When the pool is in use, remove the cover altogether to prevent kids or pets from being trapped underneath it. Teach children how to swim at an early age. The ability to float on water is also a skill everyone should know.

at an early age. The ability to float on water is also a skill everyone should know. Always supervise children who are playing, even if they know how to swim. Stay within arm’s reach of them and never allow them to swim alone. If you can’t supervise children, designate a competent adult to watch the kids.

who are playing, even if they know how to swim. Stay within arm’s reach of them and never allow them to swim alone. If you can’t supervise children, designate a competent adult to watch the kids. No one, including adults, should ever swim alone. Also, avoid swimming after consuming alcohol, eating, or taking medication.

Also, avoid swimming after consuming alcohol, eating, or taking medication. The American Red Cross recommends providing young children or inexperienced swimmers with U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets .

. Routinely clean and maintain the pool. Adjusting the chemical levels, removing debris, and cleaning the filter are some of the maintenance tasks you should do regularly.

Adjusting the chemical levels, removing debris, and cleaning the filter are some of the maintenance tasks you should do regularly. Ensure the materials on the deck, such as a diving board or ladders, are non-slip . Remove any toys or electrical appliances from the deck. Avoid running near the pool to avoid slips and injuries.

. Remove any toys or electrical appliances from the deck. near the pool to avoid slips and injuries. When diving, make sure the water is deep enough . Be sure that your pool has water depth markers that are visible.

. Be sure that your pool has that are visible. Ensure that everyone in your household who is old enough knows how to respond to emergencies. Keep a first aid kit and rescue devices near the pool.

